Asian Games basketball gold medal is going home to Manila after 6 decades

HANGZHOU—The Philippines beat Jordan, 70-60, and the Asian Games men’s basketball gold medal is going back to Manila after 61 years.

While the temperature in this eastern Chinese city dropped several degrees down the past few days, the heated desire to win that much coveted basketball gold medal didn’t, thanks to 12 dedicated men put together by Tim Cone in so short notice nobody really expected the result would be this way.

Justin Brownlee was again the man for Gilas and topscored with 20 points, on top of 10 rebounds, none of them in the defensive end.

Chris Newsome called the plays and steadied the team when Jordan tried to rally and finished with 13 points, next to the 14 points of Ange Kouame who complemented his all-around game with 11 rebounds.

“Six decades!” Cone shouted as his team, formed barely two weeks before the games opened with only 12 effective days of practice, headed to the dugout to change to their tracksuits for the medal ceremony.

Before Friday night, the Philippines’ last gold in Asian Games basketball came in 1962 in Tokyo with a team that had the great Carlos Loyzaga and Kurt Bachmann, father of incumbent Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists but he wasn’t exactly what Jordan expected of him in the final where the Middle Eastern country was in search of its first basketball gold in the continental games.

Scottie Thompson was the only other double-digit scorer for Gilas with 11 points in the game that saw the Philippines and Jordan tied after first quarter, 31-31, and ahead by 10, 51-41, at the half.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





