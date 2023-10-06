Anti-inflation panel pitches extending low tariffs on food

THE state’s inter-agency council on inflation has proposed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. the extension of the lower tariff rates on rice, pork and corn to combat the quickening increase in food prices, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The disclosure of the proposal made by the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) was made by the PCO on Thursday after the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that inflation in September hastened to 6.1 percent.

“During the last IAC-IMO meeting on October 3, 2023, the committee recommended extending the lower Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff rate on rice under Executive Order (EO) No. 10,” the PCO said in a press release.

The PCO said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan proposed that the lower tariff rate of 35 percent on rice be extended until December 2024, but subject to a mid-year review by July 2024.

Quoting Balisacan, the PCO added that the extension of lower rice tariffs must be “complemented” by more transparent and predictable issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPS-IC) for rice and all commodities.

The PCO revealed that the Marcos administration is “revisiting” the proposal by the economic managers and certain quarters of the private sector to further reduce the tariffs on rice.

“The administration is also considering revisiting the proposal to temporarily lower rice tariffs regardless of origin if the global price of rice continues to rise due to the impacts of El Niño and rice export bans among key rice-exporting countries, resulting in a need for a more robust response to stabilize local prices,” it said.

Marcos issued EO 10 earlier this year, extending until the end of December the lower tariff rates on rice, pork and corn. Marcos explained that extending the lower tariff rates on the concerned commodities was part of his administration’s anti-inflation measures.

Under EO 10, rice tariffs would be at 35 percent while pork imports would be levied with 15 percent for in-quota volume and 25 percent for out-quota volume. The tariff for corn was lowered to 5 percent (in-quota) and 15 percent (out-quota) from its regular rates of 35 percent and 50 percent, respectively.



Corn tariffs

In a related development, the Philippine Association of Feed Millers (Pafmi) backed the extension of lower corn tariffs, arguing that it would help fulfill Marcos’s directive of “strengthening and supporting local production of meat, eggs and fish.”

“With corn as the most preferred feed energy source, it is crucial that we ensure that the demands of the industry are met so we can produce quality meat, poultry, and eggs for Filipino consumers at affordable prices. One of the ways we can achieve this is by keeping the tariffs low and allowing importers to help fill our supply gaps,” Pafmi President Edwin Mapanao said.

“Focusing on making yellow corn more widely available, affordable, and accessible will help the food value chain in our country grow more sustainably and the reduction of tariffs will not have any adverse effects on local corn farmers since as long as the quality of domestically produced yellow corn adheres to the prescribed standards, feed millers will continue to prioritize locally sourced produce,” Mapanao added.

PAFMI said the country’s yellow corn production remains insufficient to meet the demand of the local feed milling industry.

Citing the Department of Agriculture data, Pafmi said 84 percent of the country’s 7 million metric tons (MMT) of output goes to the feed milling sector. However, the industry’s yellow corn requirement is pegged at nearly 9.5 MMT, according to Pafmi.

“While the Philippines is 64 percent corn-sufficient, the country still needs the help of importation to support the three million metric ton deficit,” the group said.

