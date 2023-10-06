Another resupply mission for Ayungin Shoal in WPS detachment completed

Despite harassment from China coast guard and maritime militia vessels, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) on Wednesday night announced another successful rotation and resupply (RORE) mission for the detachment aboard the BRP Sierra Madre standing watch over Ayungin Shoal.

“Upon instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., a regular and routine RORE mission to deliver fresh provisions to our military personnel stationed at BRP Sierra Madre was conducted today [Wednesday] through the combined efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP] Western Command [Wescom] and the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG],” it added.

And despite attempts by a significant number of China coast guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels to block, harass, and interfere with this latest RORE, the NTF-WPS said resupply boats Unaizah May 1 and Unaizah May 2 and their PCG escorts, BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), successfully completed their mission.

“The NTF-WPS commends the dedication, determination, and professionalism exhibited by the men and women of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard,” it added.

Tensions off Ayungin Shoal have flared up recently following Chinese harassment against Filipino supply boats and their escorts in the last two months.

NTF-WPS added that the Philippines’ resupply missions and maintenance of BRP Sierra Madre are part of regular operations in line with domestic and international law and ensures safety and well-being of military personnel stationed there.

“These missions are a legitimate exercise of the administrative functions of the Philippine Government over the WPS, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS], the 2016 Arbitral Award, and domestic laws,” it stressed.

NTF-WPS also said Marcos Administration remains steadfast in adhering to a rules-based international order.