Annie wins gold, too!

HANGZHOU—After Meggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez took over and collected the Philippines’ third gold medal with three days of competition left following her victory in jiu-jitsu in the 19th Asian Games on Friday.

Ramirez capped her gold medal run in the women’s -57 kgs division with a 2-0 conquest of Kazakhstan’s Galina Duvanova in the final at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium.

“This is the only medal that’s lacking in my collection,’’ the 32-year-old Ramirez said in tears. “I’ve been thinking about this almost everyday since that [Asiad] defeat.”

Ramirez brought back the memories of 2018 in Jakarta where her bid for the gold went down in vain.

That brings the Philippine gold medal haul in the games to three on Ernest John “EJ” Obiena’s new men’s pole vault games record and Meggie Ochoa sparking the haul in jiu-jitsu in women’s -48 kgs on Thursday.

“First, it’s Annie, now it’s Meggie in jiu-jitsu, and we’re still on target,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. “There’s still soft tennis and karate.”

It took Ramirez three fights to get into the finals all in the same day. She drew an opening round bye at the bottom of the bracket, won by advantage over Le Thi Thuong, clobbered Singapore’s Fionah Toh, 7-0, and beat by submission the United Arab Emirates’ Shamsa Alameri.

“I felt really bad after losing in the previous Asian Games that I just couldn’t wait to recover from that defeat,” said Ramirez, who’s now 3-0 in her head-to-head encounter with the Kazakh. “Winning the gold here is sweet redemption for me.”

The three-time Asian champion stayed underneath Duvanova for most of the contest before Ramirez turned the tide to her favor with a sweep with 30 seconds to go.

“She was on top most of the time, but that’s okay,” said Ramirez, who didn’t get past the first round in Jakarta. “I just waited for the right opportunity to strike.”

Ochoa on Thursday fought sick in beating Balqees Abdulla, 1-0, of United Arab Emirates to rule jiu-jitsu’s women’s -48kg category gold.

“My prayers got answered,” said the two-time world champion Ochoa, 33. “This victory is different from the rest, because here, I represent our country.”

Ochoa wasn’t feeling well when he arrived here three days ahead of her campaign.

The Philippines also clinched another bronze medal on Friday in sepak takraw to improve its tally to three gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals good for 20th place.

China was way ahead in the medals race with 184 gold medals, a haul that’s impossible to topple even by combining the golds won by the nine nations in the top 10 of the tally board.

Japan was a far second with 44 gold medals, followed by South Korea with 36, India with 21, Uzbekistan 19, Chinese Taipei 16, North Korea and Bahrain with 10 apiece and Iran with nine.

Kaila Napolis, a two-time world championships bronze medalist salvaged a bronze medal in jiu-jitsu after dealing Hessa Alshamsi a piercing 4-2 defeat in their -52kg encounter.

“When the match was tied, I didn’t know what to do,” the 27-year-old Napolis said. “But I remembered what my coach told me in situations like these and I was able to pull through.”

Alshamsi was in control almost throughout the five-minute clash, before Napolis turned things around by escaping her opponent’s grip just in the nick of time.

“I wasn’t able to win the gold, but I’m still happy with this medal,” Napolis said. “All the hard work paid off.”

Napolis earlier beat Kazakhstan’s Kristina Zhurabekova and South Korea’s Jeonghye Park, but lost to Asma Alhosani of United Arab Emirates, 2-0, in the semifinal.

In karate, Jamie Lim won her round of 16 match on karate, 3-1, over Uzbekistan’s Zulkhumor Tursunalieva, but missed the medal round after losing to Assel Kanay, 1-0, of Kazaksthan in the quarterfinals.

