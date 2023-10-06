48.07M Filipinos employed – Labor Force Survey

More Filipinos found jobs in August due to the start of planting activities and the opening of the school year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the preliminary results of the Labor Force Survey (LFS), there were 48.07 million Filipinos who were considered employed.

This represented an increase of 3.44 million compared to July’s 44.63 million and 203,000 higher than the 47.87 million posted in August last year.

The PSA said the top five sub-sectors in terms of annual increase in the number of employed persons in August 2023 was led by Fishing and aquaculture with an addition of 572,000; Construction, 534,000; and Agriculture and forestry, 378,000.

The data also showed the number of human health and social work activities increased by 153,000 and Administrative and support service activities at 143,000.

With more Filipinos employed, there were only 2.21 million Pinoys who were unemployed, a 60,000 reduction from July’s 2.27 million and 468,000 decline from the 2.68 million in August 2022.

The number of underemployed Filipinos, which was the classification for workers who are looking for additional working hours, reached 5.63 million in August 2023.

This represented a decline of 1.47 million compared to July’s 7.1 million and reduction of 1.4 million from the 7.03 million posted in August last year.

The PSA said the country’s Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in August 2023 was posted at 64.7 percent. This was lower than the 66.1 percent reported LFPR in August 2022, but higher than the 60.1 percent LFPR in July 2023.