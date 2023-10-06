2023 OFW deployment seen to breach 2 million mark–DMW

FOLLOWING a resurgence in the demand for overseas Filipino workers worldwide, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said deployment figures are on track to once again breach the 2-million mark.

But, while deployment figures continue to pick up, there have been changes in the professions which are in demand in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Based on DMW’s preliminary data, 1.29 million overseas Filipino workers (OFW) were deployed during the first semester of the year.

This was 37.46 percent higher compared to 939,466 OFWs deployed in the same period last year. Total deployment last year reached 2,057,040.

The bulk or 966,479 of those deployed this year were land-based, while the remaining 324,941 were sea-based.

“I estimate this will reach prepandemic levels because in the first semester [land-based deployment] reached 966.479. If you reach 2 million [deployed] that is already pre-pandemic levels,” DMW Officer-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac said partly in Filipino during his speech before the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Safe Migration last Thursday.

Top destinations

The top destination countries for OFWs in the first semester are still the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (208,373), United Arab Emirates (137,919), Singapore (101,218), Hong Kong (91,999), Qatar (70,685), Kuwait (43,332), Taiwan (35,232) and Japan (24,034).

While Kuwait is still on the list, the number of deployed OFWs to that Middle East country dropped by 9.86 percent this year from 48,073 in the same period in 2022.

This, after Kuwait suspended visa processing for Filipino nationals last May over its dispute with the country over worker protection and employer rights.

DMW also reported on the first-semester deployment figures for Malaysia (17,289), United Kingdom (11,485) and others (171,532).

Emerging trends

Cacdac noted new emerging trends in terms of the demand for OFWs, brought about the new priorities of their destination countries.

“The world was different four years ago. It is not the same world that we are living in,””Cacdac said.

Healthcare workers, he said, are more sought after as countries prioritize universal healthcare.

Other-in-demand occupations abroad are those involved in tourism and construction.

“We are living in a more automated and more green economy. There are more challenges in terms of tourism, infrastructures and health,” Cacdac said.

He noted this has resulted in new challenges for DMW in terms of contracts processing and setting new standards.

“The world has transformed and it’s up to us to keep up with the change,” he added.