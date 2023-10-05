‘Volatile-price’ areas to get rice aid—PBBM

AFTER finally lifting the month-long rice price cap on Wednesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the government will provide aid for vulnerable groups in areas where the price for the food staple remains “volatile.”

The chief executive made the announcement in an interview with reporters after the distribution of rice in Taguig City.

“As of today we are lifting the price caps on the rice both for the regular milled rice and for the well-milled rice. So we are now removing the [price] control now,” Marcos said.

Last month, the President issued Executive Order No. 39, which imposed a P41 per kilogram (kg) price ceiling for regular milled rice (RMR) and P45 per kg for well-milled rice (WMR).

Marcos said the measure aims to address the unusual surge in the price of rice during the period, despite the country’s sufficient supply of the food staple. He attributed the trend to the price manipulation by hoarders and smugglers.

The lifting of EO 39 was recommended by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and backed by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Government assistance

HOWEVER, the President gave assurances that the government will continue to provide assistance to those who live in areas where rice price remains high, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR).

“When we looked at the statistics yesterday, the problem is really in NCR. It is here, where the price of rice is high. In other areas, when you look at the price [of rice], they are already lower than the price cap,” Marcos said.

Based on the price monitoring of the Department of Agriculture in NCR, the price of RMR in the region ranges from P40 to P44 per kilogram (kg), while for WMR, it ranges from P44 to P48 per kilogram.

Among the interventions will be the Food Stamp Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which is currently under pilot implementation. To help boost rice production, Marcos said they will continue to tap the P22-billion Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) to provide farmers with tractors, dryers, harvesters among others.

He said they are also considering a portion of the fund for providing cold storage fishermen.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, the RCEF can only be used to improve the competitiveness and income of rice farmers.

Congress-led rice distribution

THE President also said he instructed House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez to come out with a rice distribution program in NCR. “Now, what will happen is the 33 NCR congressmen will be giving the assistance—they will give rice in different areas in Metro Manila,” Marcos said.

Currently, the President has been leading the distribution of rice to beneficiaries of DSWD’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

The distributed rice comes from the 42,000 sacks of smuggled rice, which were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) from Zamboanga City. Some of the confiscated rice were already distributed in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay; San Roque, Zamboanga City; General Trias City, Cavite; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; San Andres, Manila; Dapa, Surigao del Norte; Dinagat Islands; and recently in Taguig City.

The rice distribution, Marcos said, will ensure the vulnerable groups will have sufficient food.

He said they will implement other measures to help maintain the price of rice and assist farmers.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes/Sinag





