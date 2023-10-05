‘Tax reforms boost economy despite global headwinds’

SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez expressed his optimism on the resilience of the Philippine economy despite the anticipated global economic slowdown as he underscored the progress made in implementing financial and tax reforms, which enhanced the nation’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

In his message during the Forum on Legislative Reform, Romualdez highlighted the initiatives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. administration to bolster the country’s appeal as a lucrative foreign investment hub.

“While factors such as the global economic slowdown and external environments have posed challenges, the resilience and adaptability of our economy persist. For context, our growth this year is anticipated to surpass that of nations like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia,” Romualdez said.

The Speaker also acknowledged the World Bank’s revised GDP growth projection of 5.6 percent, despite inflation and global headwinds.

“The Philippines is projected to be Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economy this year, and by 2025, the World Bank anticipates an average GDP growth of 5.7 percent, driven by domestic demand and declining inflation,” he said.

“This speaks volumes about the latent potential within our economy and capital markets as we endeavor to achieve our ambitious target growth rate of 6 to 7 percent,” he added.

He said legislative milestones, such as the amended Public Service Act, which fosters full foreign ownership in crucial public services like telecommunications and airlines, underscore our country’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment.

He highlighted other congressional initiatives, such as the Foreign Investment Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer/Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act, the Fiscal Regime for the Mining Industry Act, and House Bill 4339 (Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act, PIFITA), aimed at refining the country’s tax structures.

“Implementing comprehensive financial and taxation reform is crucial. It will attract investments, spur employment, and ensure consistent government revenue streams. Our vision is to cultivate an economy that is inclusive, innovative, and highly competitive,” he said.

While acknowledging challenges such as managing inflation, projected to average 5.9 percent this year, Romualdez expressed optimism about its expected decline to 3.6 percent by 2024 and further to 3 percent by 2025.

Invited

In light of the positive growth prospects, Romualdez invited members of the capital market community to consider the potential of the Maharlika Investment Fund.

“I encourage our revered guests and esteemed partners to explore this investment opportunity, a venture that signifies shared growth and mutual advancement, propelling our nation towards an era of unparalleled economic renaissance,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez reiterated President Marcos Jr.’s commitment to creating a foreign investment-friendly environment, including efforts to amend constitutional provisions that have historically imposed barriers to economic openness.

He mentioned the House’s approval of Resolution of Both Houses 6 and House Bill 7352, designed to remove restrictive economic provisions and open doors to limitless opportunities and holistic growth.

“Our peers, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, have demonstrated the transformative power of embracing foreign direct investments, benefiting from enhanced job creation and infrastructural advancement—facets we need to strengthen,” he said.

The proposed constitutional amendments, Romualdez emphasized, symbolize a transformative reshaping of the nation’s economic landscape and a re-envisioning of its national potential. He concluded, “Let us unite our visions, ambitions, and efforts to sculpt a Philippine economy that is dynamic, inclusive, and innovative. Let us work together to realize the holistic development of our nation and ensure that every Filipino enjoys the fruits of our collective labor.”