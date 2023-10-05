SC asks NBI: Probe scam offers of ‘no-appearance’ annulments

THE Supreme Court through the Office of the Court Administrator (SC-OCA) has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an investigation into the supposed services being offered online by some unscrupulous individuals for annulment of marriages.

In a letter dated October 4, 2023 and addressed to NBI Director Medardo De Lemos, Court Administrator Raul Villanueva told the NBI it was not the first time that it received “disturbing” information about some individuals offering their services online on “Annulment and Nullity of Marriage” without the need to personally appear before the court.

These individuals, according to Villanueva, are also trying to lure their possible victims by representing that their services are “100 percent legit.”

“Truth to tell, this is not the first time that we learned of such unsanctioned activity. We will not be surprised if there are still others using various websites or platforms who are engaged therein that are preying on unsuspecting litigants who wish to have their marriages annulled or declared as a nullity via ‘express proceedings’,” the Court Administrator said.

To say that the annulment process would not require personal appearance and hearing, and that the needed documents would be received by interested parties “is utterly a deception” and “grossly misleading,” Villanueva said.

The intention of those behind the modus is clearly to lure victims into paying unjustified fees for illegal services, he stressed.

“We, therefore, request your agency to immediately investigate this matter and unmask those behind this despiteful scheme so that they can be appropriately dealt with and, if so warranted, prosecuted. This we ask to prevent the further proliferation of this kind of unlawful activity,” Villanueva said.