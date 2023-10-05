LBC Express, Inc. ushers in a new era for Filipino businesses in North America

LBC Express Inc., with more than seven decades of experience in an industry where trust is paramount, has proven its dependability. Today, it’s ready to use this hard-earned trust, invaluable experience, and deep-rooted expertise to support Filipino businesses in the U.S..

LBC Solutions North America was created with the intention of addressing the common hurdles businesses face in their daily operations. It is more than just a service—it’s an all-inclusive system designed to streamline commerce. The freight and logistics sector can be complex and costly, potentially limiting businesses from achieving their full potential. But with LBC Solutions, these challenges are targeted head-on. Whether businesses need to ship goods to and from North America or anywhere in the world, LBC Solutions North America offers a practical and efficient solution.



“LBC Solutions North America gives small and medium-sized enterprises the confidence to set their sights on expansion, knowing that the complex logistics of cross-border trade is handled with utmost efficiency. But it’s not just the SMEs that benefit, even large corporations can take advantage of the simplicity and convenience that our service brings, freeing them to focus their efforts on growing their business,” explains Pinky Paner-Estiva, Commercial Cargo Logistics Director of LBC Solutions North America.



Indeed, this service stands to equalize opportunities for all businesses, regardless of their location, size or scale. But where LBC Solutions truly sets itself apart is not just in the broad range of services it offers for businesses around the world. The key differentiator lies in LBC’s profound understanding of the Filipino business mindset—an understanding that has been fostered and refined over its long history.



“Our deep understanding of the entrepreneurial spirit—the inherent desire to constantly improve, to build a strong foundation, to dream bigger, and most importantly, the unwavering determination to persist and succeed—is what sets LBC apart. We take this understanding and integrate it into our approach, aiding businesses in realizing their full potential– whether it’s for Filipino businesses seeking a global footprint or an international brand leveraging our unique brand of service,” Estiva adds.



Guided by this unique understanding, LBC has been able to create a solution that enables businesses to operate without borders, exceed their own expectations, and become prominent players on the global stage, catering to both local and international markets.



LBC Solutions North America equips businesses with a variety of services tailored to their unique needs. The offerings include both International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, along with Intermodal Shipping Service, enabling businesses to easily transport their goods across borders and through different modes of transport. To further simplify the logistics operations, LBC also provides Project Cargo Management and Buyer’s Consolidation, which can help manage large-scale shipments and consolidate purchases efficiently. Additionally, their Packing and Crating Services ensure that goods are safely prepared for transport, while the Customs Clearance service streamlines the process of getting goods through customs. Businesses can also benefit from Warehousing and Distribution services for storing and transporting their goods, and the comprehensive Purchase Order (PO) Management service allows businesses to keep track of their orders effectively.

In essence, LBC Solutions North America is a comprehensive suite of services that simplifies the entire logistical process for businesses. But at its core, LBC Solutions is more than just a logistics service. It symbolizes how a legacy brand can serve as a catalyst for businesses with global ambitions. Even when the prospect of globalization and growth might seem challenging, LBC Solutions demonstrates how a service rooted in LBC’s long-standing legacy and commitment to innovation can open up possibilities.

LBC provides an avenue for business aspirations– regardless of where they are in the world– to become a reality. Through its business solutions arm, it’s not just providing a service, but an opportunity for businesses to explore new markets, establish a deeper presence, and succeed in the global economy.

“Knowing our customers’ aspirations and goals enables us to tailor our services to their unique needs. And it’s this level of customization, this level of understanding, that allows us to truly serve our customers,” says Estiva.

The key message here? LBC isn’t just offering a shipping service. It’s offering a partnership, a new way for businesses to operate, and an invitation to be part of a larger story of global growth. Through LBC Solutions North America, businesses receive not just the means to expand— they also gain a reliable ally and the chance to build their own legacy.

With LBC paving the way for a future full of possibilities, it’s time for businesses in North America to seize this opportunity. They’re invited to join a narrative that’s just starting, using the strength and trustworthiness of a heritage brand to fuel their own growth.

Let us help you grow your business. Contact LBC Solutions North America via lsncs@lbcusa.net