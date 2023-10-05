Inflation posts 4-month high in September

High rice prices pushed up inflation to a four-month high in September, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

On Thursday, PSA said inflation averaged 6.1 percent in September 2023. Inflation was at 6.9 percent in September 2022 and 5.3 percent in August 2023.

The inflation rate in September was the highest since May 2023 when inflation was at the same rate. Prior to this, the highest rate was in April at 6.6 percent.

Data from the PSA showed rice inflation averaged 17.9 percent. This is the highest in 14 years or since March 2009 when rice inflation reached 22.9 percent.

Rice has a weight of 8.87 percent in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Income Households and as much as 17.87 percent in the basket of goods for the Bottom 30 percent of households.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate for the bottom 30% income households increased to 6.9 percent in September 2023 from 5.6 percent in August 2023.

The average inflation rate from January to September 2023 for this income group stood at 7.3 percent. In September 2022, inflation rate was posted at 8.1 percent.

Rice inflation for the poorest households averaged 19.8 percent year on year and 9.6 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Meanwhile, inflation for All Income Households in Metro Manila moved at a faster pace in September 2023 at 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent in the previous month. In September 2022, inflation rate in the area was recorded at 6.5 percent.

Overall inflation in Areas Outside the National Capital Region (AONCR) also increased to 6 percent in September 2023 from 5.2 percent in the previous month. In September 2022, inflation in the area was recorded at 7 percent.

For the poorest households living in NCR, inflation increased to 7.3 percent in September 2023 from 7.2 percent in August 2023. In September 2022, inflation in the area was recorded at 6.7 percent.

Those living in AONCR saw inflation increase to 6.9 percent in September from 5.6 percent in the previous month. In the same month of the previous year, inflation for this income group was registered at 8.1 percent.

Image credits: Jun Pinzon/Dreamstime





