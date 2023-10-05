IMF sees MIF as tool to fill PHL infra gaps, DBM says

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is supporting the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), noting that it would help in “closing” the Philippines’s infrastructure gaps and boost its “green” investments.

“The Maharlika Investment Corporation [MIC] could contribute to the push for closing infrastructure gaps and green investments by following best practices in strategic investment management and accountability frameworks,” the IMF was quoted as saying in a DBM press release on Wednesday.

The DBM said it was one of the positive remarks by the IMF on the Philippines’s economic status. The DBM disclosed that economic officials met with the IMF last Tuesday for the conclusion of the IMF Staff 2023 Article IV Mission to the Philippines. Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno earlier disclosed that the MIF would be operational before the end of the year.

However, Diokno noted in a recent Senate hearing that the MIC would start making investments by next year. The MIC manages the MIF, the Philippines’s first sovereign development fund.

The final list of nominees for the vacant positions of the MIC, including its President and CEO, are expected to be on President Marcos Jr.’s table on or before October 12. Citing the end-of-mission report, the DBM said the IMF “confirmed” that the country’s economy has “emerged from the pandemic strongly.”

“Fiscal consolidation as envisaged under the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework is on track, reflecting a strong revenue performance and lower current spending, and its pace is appropriate to bring the national government debt-to-GDP ratio to less than 60 percent over the medium term,” according to the IMF. The DBM said the IMF also commended the national government’s efforts toward public-private partnerships, which could lead to “more” investments.

The DBM added that the IMF noted that the reforms in the country’s mining fiscal regime and the Mining Act would provide opportunity “to enact a progressive and unified tax system, and a competitive investment regime.”

Furthermore, the IMF, according to the DBM, praised the Philippines, particularly the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, in handling the country’s inflation “crisis.”

“Decisive monetary tightening and moderate minimum wage hikes helped mitigate inflationary pressures, with headline inflation now expected to return to the BSP’s target band by the first quarter of 2024,” it was quoted as saying by the DBM.

Citing the IMF, the DBM said the economic challenges faced by the country are high global inflation, global economic slowdown, intensification in geopolitical tensions, and depreciation pressures “stemming from capital outflows under volatile market conditions.”

“It recommended a more ambitious revenue mobilization strategy that would enhance social spending needed to achieve poverty reduction goals,” it said.

For its part, the DBM said it would ensure that national government disbursements stay above 20 percent of the country’s GDP on an average with an emphasis on the infrastructure needs of the country.

“We are working hard on human development as well as the Build Better More program for which infrastructure spending will continue to be substantial, targeted between 5.0 percent and 6.0 percent of GDP for the entire plan period to continue spurring economic growth,” it said.

“With these revenue and disbursement projections, the deficit will gradually decline from this year’s program of 6.1 percent of GDP to the pre-pandemic level of 3.0 percent of GDP by 2028,” it added. The DBM pointed out that the procurement reforms being undertaken by the national government were also commended by the IMF as they would “enhance the legal and institutional framework for transparent and competitive public procurement.”

“The government’s fiscal consolidation strategy, which supports the Administration’s socioeconomic development agenda, will be underpinned by increasing revenue effort through tax policy and tax administration reforms, as well as declining deficit trajectory over the medium term,” it said.