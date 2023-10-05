Growth in M3, bank loans ‘bright spot’ in PHL

THE growth in the country’s domestic liquidity (M3) and loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs) remained a “bright spot” for Philippine economic performance, according to a local economist.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed M3 grew by 6.8 percent year-on-year to about P16.5 trillion in August from 5.7 percent in July.

BSP data also showed that loans of U/KBs increased 7.2 percent year-on-year in August from 7.7 percent in July 2023.

“M3 growth at 6.8 percent, similar/slightly slower vs. UKB/KB loans growth at 7.2 percent, both of them slowed down in recent months, but still faster than GDP/economic growth, so a good sign/bright spot for the economy,” Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort told BusinessMirror.

Ricafort noted that the growth in M3 was among the slowest in over a decade due to “restrictive monetary policy.” The Monetary Board maintained its key policy rates at 6.25 percent for the fourth consecutive time this year.

The economist said the growth in M3 may also reflect the “excess liquidity in the financial system.” Ricafort noted that there were large bids in BSP’s weekly Term Deposit Facility and securities auctions.

“Also after the recent decline in the BSP 1-day/ON average auction rate to 6.14 percent [lower vs. the local policy rate of 6.25 percent], as this could also indicate the excess liquidity in the financing system, with relatively large bids above P500 billion per day in most days recently since this daily auction started on September 8,” Ricafort also said.

The BSP said domestic claims expanded by 9.1 percent year-on-year in August from 8.9 percent in the previous month.

Claims on the private sector grew by 7.3 percent in August from 8.2 percent in July, driven by the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households.

Net claims on the central government rose by 14.7 percent in August from 12.5 percent in July due mainly to the borrowings by the National Government.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms increased by 3.2 percent year- on-year in August following a 2.6-percent decline in July.

The BSP’s NFA grew by 3.2 percent in August after contracting by 0.5 percent in the previous month. Similarly, the NFA of banks went up on account of lower bonds payable.

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity conditions align with its price and financial stability objectives,” BSP said.

Meanwhile, outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, also grew by 7.2 percent in August from 7.7 percent in July.

Growth in outstanding loans for production activities slowed to 5.5 percent in August from 6.2 percent in the previous month, even amid the sustained expansion in lending to key industries.

These industries include real estate, which saw lending rates increase by 5.7 percent; electricity, gas, steam, and airconditioning supply, 9 percent; wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 7.1 percent; information and communication, 10.7 percent; and financial and insurance activities, 6.1 percent.

“Meanwhile, the expansion of consumer loans to residents was broadly steady at 22.7 percent in August from 22.6 percent in July, due mainly to the growth in credit card and motor vehicle loans,” BSP said.

Outstanding loans to non-residents went up by 7.8 percent in August from 6.2 percent in the previous month. These include loans by UKB’s foreign currency deposit units (FCDUs) to non-residents.

