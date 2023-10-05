CES rank for NDCP grads suspended

MALACAÑANG has declared a moratorium on the granting of career executive service (CES) rank to graduates of the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP).

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin issued Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 35, temporarily stopping implementation of Executive Order No. 145 (series of 2021). EO 145 granted graduates from the NDCP’s Master in National Security Administration (MNSA) program a CES rank, if they are appointed to such positions, subject to the requirements of the Career Executive Service Board (CESB).

In MC 35, Bersamin said they are reviewing the legality of the said EO.

“The implementation of EO No. 145 is hereby suspended, pending the study of the policy implications of EO No.145, and the consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the NDCP, to be conducted by the CESB,” Bersamin said. He tasked the CESB to submit to the Office of Executive Secretary the result of the review and their recommendations within 60 days after the issuance of MC 35.

The CESB report will help the Palace decide if the moratorium for EO 145 should be lifted or if the issuance should be revoked.