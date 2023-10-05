CDC updates trade process systems

CLARK FREEPORT—Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has launched two new systems to streamline and digitalize trade facilitation processes involving pertinent business processes and activities of its business locators.

This could be gleaned from a memorandum circular (MC) dated September 28, 2023 issued by Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, CDC president and CEO, to all its registered locators and stakeholders.

The MC states that the CDC is determined to make trade processes more simplified and efficient by establishing the Electronic Multi Use Gate Pass (eMGP) and Electronic Monitoring of Capital Equipment (eMonice) Systems.

Atty. Devanadera stated in the circular that the CDC’s focus on streamlining systems is pursuant to the corporation’s efforts to further enhance the ease of doing business in Clark.

“In line with the Bureau of Customs [BOC] mandate to facilitate trade and commitment to improve delivery of services to the public, the BOC Collection District XIV—Port of Clark—shall be implementing the streamlined procedures in the Port of Clark,” she added.

With this system, “manufacturing units, corporate offices, and industrial organizations can automatically record visitors’ data with gate pass management software. The software standardizes these processes with powerful dashboard functionality to manage visitors and ensure compliance and detailed reporting.”