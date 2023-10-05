AMRO cuts 2023 GDP forecast, says tight policy must stay

THE tight monetary policy of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) should be maintained until inflation slows, as far as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Plus 3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro) is concerned.

In its latest economic update, Amro said the country’s economic growth will slow to 5.9 percent in 2023 from its July estimate of 6.2 percent. However, it kept growth estimates at 6.5 percent for next year, the same rate it forecasted in July.

In terms of inflation, Amro expects the country’s inflation rate to average 5.5 percent this year, slower than the 5.9 percent it initially estimated. It also maintained its inflation outlook at 3.8 percent for 2024.

“In the Philippines, the central bank raised its policy rate to curb rising inflation and the emergence of second-round effects. Given these three economies’ [Philippines, Korea, and Singapore] mid- and late-cycle positions, Amro staff recommends that their central banks maintain a tight monetary policy stance until inflation pressures subside,” the Amro report stated.

Amro Chief Economist Hoe Ee Khor said on Wednesday that he expects the BSP to maintain its tight monetary policy. He said this stance may continue for as long as inflation has not eased.

Some of the factors that could push inflation, Khor said, include a worse-than-expected El Niño phenomenon which could again lead to higher food prices.

Food has a 34.78-percent weight in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all households and 51.38 percent in basket of goods for the Bottom 30 percent of the population.

“I think even the [BSP] Governor has expressed that inflation will have to stay high until inflation comes down to meeting the inflation target band. And he has not ruled out the increase, if necessary,” Khor said in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Last week, the BSP said it intends to raise interest rates anew in its next meeting and maintain this rate until the end of the first semester of next year. Asked whether the BSP is considering hiking rates in November, Remolona said “Well, honestly, yes.”

The Monetary Board decided to maintain key policy rates for now, but raised its inflation outlook for this year and next year. Only the inflation expectation for 2025 was kept at 3.4 percent.

Average inflation is now seen to reach 5.8 percent in 2023 from 5.6 percent previously, while the forecast for 2024 likewise rose to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent. (Full story: www.businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/22/bsp-keeps-rates-but-signals-a-hike-in-november/)

Meanwhile, Amro said the Asean+3 region is forecast to grow by 4.3 percent this year, down from July’s projection of 4.6 percent, due mainly to the weaker-than-expected growth in China in the second quarter.

Amro expects the region to expand by 4.5 percent in 2024, as the impact of China’s policy support measures to boost domestic demand materializes more fully.

This, along with the gradual pick-up in durable goods consumption in the United States and the anticipated recovery of the global technology cycle, should boost regional exports next year amid expected weakness in the global economy.

Inflation in the Asean+3 region—excluding Lao PDR and Myanmar—is forecast to moderate to 2.6 percent in 2024, from this year’s estimate of 2.9 percent.

However, the resurgence of global food and energy prices in recent months is sparking concerns of another commodity price spike, with the risk of higher inflation becoming more salient.

Amro also warns against fully discounting the risk of recession in the United States and euro area, especially in an environment where global interest rates could stay higher for longer.

Should recession in both economies materialize, growth in the Asean+3 region could slide below 3 percent—the lowest since 1998 barring the pandemic-induced slowdown of 2020.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





