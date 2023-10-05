AI to spur 65% worksite change by 2030–LinkedIn

THE skills needed for jobs globally may change by at least 65 percent by 2030 as rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI) accelerate workplace change, according to major professional network platform LinkedIn.

The professional network platform said shifts are already under way, with job posts mentioning AI or Generative AI having more than doubled (2.4x) in Southeast Asia (SEA) in the last two years.

In addition, LinkedIn said these job posts have seen their applications grow by 1.7x in SEA over the last two years, compared with the growth of job posts that don’t mention them.

In the Philippines, LinkedIn research revealed that 97 percent of professionals are excited to use AI at work, with 65 percent using AI to seek career advice, and 74 percent said they use it to handle difficult situations.

With so much change under way, Atul Harkinsanka, Head of Growth Markets and Country Lead for the Philippines at LinkedIn, said it’s time for business leaders to assess the skills their organizations need now and in the years ahead so they can set their teams up for success.

“AI is ushering in a new world of work, and the technology is already reshaping jobs, businesses, and industries. Everyone, from customer service representatives and sales professionals to teachers, can use the technology to remove some of the drudgery of everyday tasks so they can focus on valuable people-centric work,” Harkinsanka said in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that HR professionals would be “at the heart” of ensuring businesses has the talent and skills they need to thrive.

“AI will be a critical tool for them, helping them focus on the important human aspect of their role, such as connecting and building relationships with candidates and fostering a strong company culture,” Harkinsanka said.

The LinkedIn research was conducted by Censuswide and based on 29,937 professionals in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Italy, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, UAE and Japan —including 1,319 HR professionals-aged 16+ between August 23 and August 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn said it is rolling out Recruiter 2024 and LinkedIn Learning’s AI-powered coaching.

According to the professional network, the Recruiter 2024 is LinkedIn’s new AI-assisted recruiting experience, which makes hiring easier for talent leaders to focus on strategic, people-centric work.

It noted, “Hirers can use natural language search prompts like—I want to hire a senior growth marketing leader,” and LinkedIn’s AI models, paired with unique insights from over 950 million professionals, 63 million companies, and 40,000 skills on LinkedIn, can infer the type of candidate the hirer is looking for and provide higher-quality candidate recommendations from a much wider pool of candidates.

Meanwhile, with AI-powered coaching, LinkedIn said it is testing out real-time advice in two of the most in-demand skills that apply across all types of jobs: leadership and management.

“Learners can ask: How can I delegate tasks and responsibilities effectively? Instead of giving you a one-size-fits-all answer, it will ask you clarifying questions to understand your specific situation and experience better and then offer advice, examples, and feedback based on hundreds of hours of content from LinkedIn Learning’s expert instructors,” LinkedIn said in the same statement.