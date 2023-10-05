A night of tradition and treats at Las Casas Quezon City

In a blaze of lantern light and cultural warmth last September 29 to 30, 2023, Las Casas Quezon City successfully celebrated the Mooncake Festival, uniting the community in an unforgettable display of culture, tradition, artistry, and camaraderie.

This heritage haven in the heart of Quezon City was adorned with vibrant lanterns, setting the stage for festivity and cultural reverence. The Mooncake Festival carries deep-rooted cultural significance in the Philippines, marking a time of jubilant celebrations and treasured communal gatherings.

Hosted by Las Casas’ very own – Revo Eslava, the Mooncake Festival celebration at Las Casas Quezon City commenced with the captivating and enlightening exploration of the festival’s history, presented by the esteemed Feng Shui Master, Hans Cua. With a wealth of knowledge and a deep-rooted understanding of traditions, Master Cua eloquently illuminated the historical and cultural origins of the Mooncake Festival. Ms. Philippines-Bataan and the Philippines official candidate for Ms. Intercontinental 2024, Ms. Iona Gibbs, warmly welcomed the guests. Restaurant guests enjoyed the 12-lunar Dish Buffet, and presentations from the Las Casas Wushu Team and Dragon Dancers left guests in awe. An engaging open mic session featuring the talented Full Stop Band concluded the celebration.

Stay updated with the latest activities and offers from Las Casas Quezon City. For restaurant reservations, you may call +63917-136-6796 or +63933-822-4522 or email reservations@lascasasqc.com. You can also visit their website, https://lascasasqc.com/Home/, or like and follow them on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/LasCasasQC/, and Instagram, @lascasasqc.

Photo Credits: Alexe Villamarzo and Revin Reyes