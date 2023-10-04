Today’s front page, Sunday, October 1, 2023

‘Tree of Hope’

The city ofValenzuela lit this special tree to kick off its 400th founding anniversary festivities at the weekend, in rites graced by popular balladeer Jose Marie Chan.  PHOTO COURTESY OFVALENZUELA CITY GOVT

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

Know more