Trade groups want LGUs violating ban on fees sanctioned

TRADE groups are hoping that “definitive” sanctions will be imposed on local government units (LGUs) that do not comply with the measure that prohibits the collection of pass-through fees on national roads and enjoins LGUs to suspend the collection of fees on vehicles transporting goods.

Executive Order (EO) No. 41 was signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last September 25,2023, but only took effect last Thursday after it was posted in the Official Gazette.

With the measure “prohibiting” the collection of the logistics fees on national roads and only “urging” local government units to suspend the collection of fees, trade groups are banking on the will of relevant government agencies such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Malacañang to sanction erring LGUs.

Manifesting the hopes of the exporters, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the suspension of the pass-through fees would definitely ease the burden on exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) because they see this as an additional cost that is just being passed on to them by truckers.

However, the head of the umbrella organization of Filipino exporters said government will is required to successfully implement this measure.

“If the government has the will to implement it, then suspend it outright…they can simply state that DILG can suspend those who will not comply. As long as the message is clear, they will all follow,” Ortiz-Luis told the BusinessMirror via viber message on Monday.

As to the trade group’s no-frills recommendation, the Philexport chief stressed, “Our recommendation is simply for the DILG to issue a statement that the LGUs will be sanctioned, be suspended by DILG. That’s all. No ifs and buts….”

Representing the truckers group, Rina Papa, Vice President of Alliance of Concerned Truck Owners and Organization (ACTOO) highlighted the need to impose “definitive sanctions” for non-compliant LGUs, considering that they had been “adamant” in the past.

“Urging, pleading whatever it takes for the LGUs to comply with several measures had been taken on this in the past, but LGUs had been adamant [in refusing to lift pass-thru fees]. So yes, [we hope for a] definitive sanction…for non-compliance,” Papa told the BusinessMirror in a viber message on Tuesday.

With the truckers group’s hope to be part of the technical working group being developed for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of EO 41, Papa hopes the IRR will insert a provision taking into consideration “to cover roads leading to points crucial to trade and distribution of goods such as warehouses, factories, storage facilities, container yards, even department stores.”

At a recent forum in Quezon City, she noted that since the distribution of goods would have an implication on the entire nation and not just one municipality, the LGUs, through this EO, should consider the “general impact of imposing taxes, levies, permits, et cetera even under local roads.”

While she only dropped estimates, Papa revealed that the road use taxes being imposed by the local government on truckers could cost about P2,000 to as high as P2,500 per truck, per month.

This, she said, translates to around P30,000 additional cost to logistics per truck, annually.