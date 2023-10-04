The price of being ‘UMIC’: Tight ODA access

THE Philippines must prepare for the impact of becoming an Upper Middle Income Country (Umic) on its access to concessional financing for various projects and programs, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In the 2022 Official Development Assistance (ODA) Portfolio Review, Neda called for a review or assessment of its existing financing policies to prepare for the country’s eventual classification as a Umic.

Based on the World Bank, a Umic is a country whose Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is between $4,096 and $12,695. These countries that enjoy higher per capita incomes graduate to less or no concessional funding from sources of ODA.

“The country’s transition to Upper Middle-Income Country status may have potential implications on its access to ODA financing. Thus, a review or assessment of existing financing policies would be necessary,” Neda said.

Neda said the country needs to address the potential challenges and maintain sustainable financing of development interventions.

The government, it said, should adopt comprehensive measures.

These include efforts to intensify domestic resource mobilization and effectively leveraging private sector resources through public-private partnerships and enhancing the regulatory framework and institutionalizing financial sector reforms to strengthen domestic financial institutions.

Neda stressed the need for prudent debt management strategies to meet the government’s financing needs and debt obligations efficiently, while minimizing costs and managing risks; and upholding

good governance principles to foster trust among investors and key market players.

“As the country reaches UMIC status, it is expected to maximize the use or availment of available ODA with favorable borrowing terms. With higher income level, the country’s access to concessional financing can be reduced, highlighting the need for diverse financing options, strong domestic resource mobilization, and improved debt management practices,” the report stated.

31 projects for restructuring

Meanwhile, the report said 31 projects are likely to be restructured in 2023, which would require Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) approval.

As of end-2022, Neda said it received a total of 32 restructuring requests involving 30 ICC-approved projects. Out of 32 requests, 18 were approved by the end of 2022.

The report stated the breakdown of the 18 projects by agency and by nature of request. The remaining 14 requests are still undergoing restructuring and re-evaluation as of December 2022.

“Project restructuring requests commonly involve changes in cost, scope, loan or grant validity, and implementation duration,” Neda said.

The projects included the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change Adaption in Low-Lying Areas in Pampanga Bay, and the North South Commuter Railway System.

Infrastructure bulk

Neda said the government received only four program loans amounting to $1.02 billion for Covid-19 response and recovery in 2022.

This represented a significant decline in the number of loans dedicated to addressing and alleviating the impacts of the pandemic compared to previous years, with 2020 having 25 and 2021 with 15 Covid-related loans.

“The significant reduction in ODA devoted to addressing damages brought by Covid-19 reflects the country’s transition towards the new normal and is now focusing on achieving growth in the post-pandemic world,” said Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan.

The nation’s premier socioeconomic planning body noted that the infrastructure sector received most of the ODA in 2022, with a share of $16.07 billion.

The investments in this sector supported the “Build-Build-Build” infrastructure program of the Duterte administration, which the Marcos administration is continuing through the “Build-Better-More” infrastructure program.

Included in these big-ticket projects are the Capacity Enhancement of Mass Transit Systems in Metro Manila LRT Line 1 South Extension; Cebu-Mactan Bridge and Coastal Road Construction Project; and the Second Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit Covid-19.

The following sectors also received substantial amounts of ODA: Governance and Institutions Development ($7.16 billion), Social Reform and Community Development ($6.14 billion), Agriculture, Agrarian Reform, and Natural Resources ($2.66 billion), and Industry, Trade and Tourism ($0.37 billion).

“In line with the goal of enabling sustainable growth and significantly reducing poverty, the ODA acquired in 2022 underscores the government’s continued emphasis on developing robust infrastructure, fostering good governance, promoting social reforms, enhancing agriculture and natural resources, and driving industry, trade, and tourism for comprehensive and sustainable development. Ultimately, the government’s continuous efforts to maximize the benefits of foreign assistance will pave the way to the country’s transition to an upper middle-income economy,” said Balisacan.