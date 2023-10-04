Sale of assets seen to pay obligations of Loyola Plans

MORE assets of Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc. will now be sold to pay its obligations to its members and debtors after it was placed by the Insurance Commission (IC) under liquidation.

The IC issued on October 2 a notice to the public, disclosing that Loyola Plans has been under liquidation since September 29.

In its notice, the IC said it appointed Atty. Dionne Marie M. Sanchez of San Diego Ycasiano Macias Estorco Castaneda Sanchez Law Office as the liquidator of the pre-need company.

The IC advised that parties that have claims against the company to file their claims under oath to Sanchez no later than April 18, 2024.

The claims must be filed together with supporting documents and pertinent details such as basis and amount of each and every claim to be considered in the company’s liquidation, according to the IC.

“Claims filed after 18 April 2024 shall be barred from the normal liquidation proceedings but instead shall be referred to the company for reconsideration in its dissolution and winding up proceedings. Hence, all claimants are reminded to file their claims on time,” the IC said.

Under existing laws and regulations, the IC can place a pre-need company under liquidation after it determined that the firm is already insolvent.

“In case of liquidation of a pre-need company, after payment of the cost of the proceedings, including reasonable expenses and fees incurred in the liquidation to be allowed by the court, the Commission shall pay all allowed claims against such company, under order of the court, in accordance with their legal priority,” according to Republic Act 9829 or the Pre-Need Code of the Philippines.

The liquidation order on Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc. came a few months after it was placed under receivership by the IC. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/06/13/ic-places-loyola-plans-under-receivership/)

In 2019, the LPCI was placed by the IC under conservatorship as the company was unable to comply with the minimum unimpaired paid-up capital and trust fund requirements. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2019/07/29/ic-puts-loyola-plans-on-conservatorship/)

During that time, the IC determined that the LPCI’s trust fund was only at P932 million as against its total preneed reserves (liability) of P1.48 billion.

Earlier this year, the IC put up for sale the various assets of Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc. that include land lots, hotel units, buildings, town house, condominium units and club shares among others, worth at least P1.557 billion.

In August 2022, the IC published a notice of sale for land owned by the pre-need company with an estimated area of 203,083 square meters. The property had a minimum offer price of P1.177 billion, according to the IC’s notice of sale.

Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc.’s total capital deficiency at the end of 2020 stood at P963.11 million, according to the company’s audited financial statement published on its website.

Meanwhile, the pre-need firm’s comprehensive loss widened to P571.624 million in 2020 from P499.684 million in 2019, according to the company’s documents.

Loyola Plans had a P3.44-billion worth of assets in 2020.