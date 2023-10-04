‘Probe Philhealth downplay of hack’

A party-list lawmaker called last Tuesday for a congressional probe into the recent cyberattack that pushed the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to implement a temporary system shutdown.

Following the admission by PhilHealth of a serious data breach, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene D. Brosas raised concerns about government’s efforts to solve the ransomware attack as she urged the House of Representatives to conduct its own probe.

“It is alarming that PhilHealth only confirmed the leak of personal information of PhilHealth contributors weeks after the Medusa ransomware attack on September 22,” Brosas said. “This should prompt an urgent independent investigation by the House to put concerned agencies to task and identify the perpetrators of the data breach.”

The lawmaker added that “the personal information obtained by hackers can be used to commit other crimes against PhilHealth members, such as identity theft.”

“That’s why it is baffling for PhilHealth to downplay concerns at the onset of the cyber attack,” Brosas said. Citing PhilHealth, Brosas said personal information of members, such as name, address, birth date, phone number, and PhilHealth ID number, was stolen by the Medusa ransomware group.

“The implications of this cyber attack might be worse in magnitude, considering the belated admission of PhilHealth and the pendency of investigations by concerned agencies such as the National Privacy Commission (NPC). Unfortunately, we have yet to hear from Malacañang on this issue,” Brosas said.

The Gabriela Women’s Party lawmaker said the House Committee on Information and Communications Technology can conduct an urgent motu proprio investigation on the Medusa ransomware group attack during the congressional break.

Brosas is also asking the NPC to furnish the lower house with a copy of its findings over the cyber attack.

Earlier, PhilHealth requested a joint task force composed of members of the NPC, the Department of Information and Communications Technology and law enforcement agencies to look into the recent cyberattack.