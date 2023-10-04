PLDT gets Fil-Canadian Davidson

In its quest to break into at least the top three teams of the Premier Volleyball League in the upcoming third conference, PLDT went the extra mile, quite literally, to secure the recruitment of Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison.

On Wednesday evening, the team announced the newest addition to their roster, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter, through their social media platforms.

“We found Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison as the perfect addition to the PLDT team. Athletic, smart, and fun, she is someone we can’t wait for you to witness,” a part of PLDT’s statement said.

Davison played in Division 1 of the US NCAA and has experience playing for both the University of Oklahoma and New Mexico State University.

Davison’s entry is expected to fill the void left by Jovy Prado, who suffered an ACL tear during the Invitational Conference.

“Something I look forward to this conference is to see the competition. I’ve heard so much about volleyball in the Philippines, and I can’t wait to experience it,” Davison shared.

The spiker will be teaming up with PLDT veterans Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, Kath Arado, Dell Palomata, and Mean Mendrez, among others.

Based on what she has seen since she started training with the High Speed Hitters, Davison is full of hope for how they’ll perform when the tournament starts on October 15.

“I’m also excited to see how far our PLDT team can go this conference. I feel like we have a good chance this year,” she said.

The PVL will not feature foreign reinforcements this year and will instead have another All-Filipino Conference expected to last until the third week of September.

With all the buzz she has heard about the local volleyball community, Davison is most excited about meeting the passionate, loud, and proud fans of the league.

“We’re gonna need the fans, especially in tough matches. I can’t wait to meet all of them,” she closed.