Palace tells agencies to join Elderly Week rites

MALACAÑANG has called on national government agencies (NGA) and instrumentalities to participate in the celebration for the 2023 Elderly Filipino Week (EFW) led by the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

In Memorandum Circular No. 34, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said the events will highlight the important role of senior citizens to nation building.

“All NGAs and instrumentalities, including GOCCs (government-owned or -controlled corporations), GFIs (government financial institutions) and SUCs (state universities and colleges) are hereby directed, and all LGUs are hereby encouraged, to extend full support for and cooperation with the NCSC in the conduct of relevant activities and programs for senior citizens during the annual celebration of the Elderly Filipino Week,” Bersamin said in his two-page issuance.

The celebration of the EFW, every first week of October, is pursuant to Proclamation No. 470 (series of 1994).

This year’s EFW started last Sunday with the National Centenarian Recognition Day.

Among its highlights was the launching of the Philippine Plan of Action for Senior Citizens (PPASC) 2023-2028 to promote an “age-friendly” society on October 3, 2023.

The EFW celebration also includes free art class for seniors, a tree planting activity, and medical/dental missions, beach cleaning.

The week-long celebration will be capped by the conduct of the Sampung Ulirang Nakakatanda Awards.