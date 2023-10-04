NU, UST rout foes in UAAP women’s basketball action

REIGNING champion National University (NU) crushed Far Eastern University (FEU), 95-58, for a share of the early lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Adamson gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

After routing Ateneo de Manila University, 75-57, the Lady Bulldogs repeated the same performance and the Lady Tamaraws couldn’t hold on from the early stage up to last quarter where they pushed to 38-59 deficit after the three quarters.

NU stretched its lead to 95-54 with 47 ticks left after Rocel Bortolo’s back-to-back treys.

“We always believe that NU women’s basketball was and is all about defense,” said second-year NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said. “That’s our bread and butter ever since and today we did well in following the game plan.”

Tin Cayabyab led four Lady Bulldogs in double-digits with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Camille Clarin got 15 points built on three treys while Princess Fabruada chipped in 12 points. Ann Pingol also added 11 points.

Aloja Betanio glued things together for NU with nine assists, three steals, and four points.

Congolese center Josee Kaputu produced 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead FEU.

“The only thing that we failed on is to contain their foreign player. It’s always nice to see student-athletes like her play in our league. But then again, we took care of the other guys,” he said.

On Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs face the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

In the other games, University of Santo Tomas blasted Adamson University, 84-65, to stay unbeaten also in two games that tied NU and UP with similar 2-0 win-loss record.

Coming off a 20-point, 10-rebound game in the Growling Tigresses’ 63-46 win over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors last Sunday, Kent Pastrana followed it up with a 28-point, four-assist, and three-steal outing this time against the Lady Falcons.

“Of course, we were expecting these types of performances from Kent. Even when she was in Silay, I knew she was special. It was God’s will to bring her to UST,” Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong said.

With Pastrana leading the way, UST was able to break away in the third canto, turning a 44-40 halftime lead into a 66-51 cushion heading into the final frame.

The UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year then provided the highlights in the last 10 minutes of the contest, firing a shot clock-beating three with 7:39 remaining to extend the Growling Tigresses’ cushion to 71-55.

UST’s lead went as high as 22 points, 81-59, after a Tacky Tacatac three with 4:04 left.

“We wanted to improve every game. We can’t take away the effort of Adamson from the first half until the end; they never gave up. I hope we could get better every game. There are players who we are waiting to step up,” she said.

Supporting Pastrana were Tantoy Ferrer (12 points, seven rebounds), Tacatac (12 points), and Rachelle Ambos (10 points, seven rebounds).

The Lady Falcons, who fell to 0-2, were led by Elaine Etang and Cheska Apag, who scored 13 points apiece. Victoria Adeshina added 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Adamson battles Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

Ateneo de Manila University earned its first win in the UAAP Season 86 by beating De La Salle University in overtime, 87-80.

“It’s our first win for the season. We didn’t win against La Salle last year, and Jhaz and I remember that very well,” LA Mumar, the second-year Blue Eagles head coach, said.

Jhazmin Joson ended up with 11 points, helping Ateneo bounce back from a 77-57 defeat at the hands of National University in the opening day. Junize Calago led the way for Ateneo with 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Kacey dela Rosa posted 13 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks, while Sarah Makanjuola had 14 points and 16 rebounds also for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo will aim for a back-to-back win on Sunday when it faces Adamson University at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

La Salle fell to a 0-2 record.

UP, meanwhile, cruised past UE, 66-48.

The Fighting Maroons were able to sustain the momentum they gained from their 92-61 rout of the Adamson Lady Falcons in the opening day, going unbeaten with 2-0 start.

UP was on point on both ends right from the get-go, racing to a 10-2 lead and only limiting UE to just four points on 2-of-16 shooting from the field in the first 10 minutes of action to lead 19-4.

The Fighting Maroons never let up, leading by as much as 21 points multiple times in the contest.

Marielle Vingno and Christie Bariquit led the way for the Fighting Maroons with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Marian Domingo and Favour Onoh added eight points apiece.

They will take on defending champion NU on Sunday.

UE dropped to 0-2.