NDA, Taiwanese institute ink MOU on agri research

The National Dairy Authority (NDA), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), recently forged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for agricultural research collaboration with the Taiwan Livestock Research Institute (TLRI).

The MOU was signed by NDA Administrator Gabriel L. Lagamayo and TLRI Director General Jeng-Fang Huang last September 26 in Taiwan.

This milestone MOU, signed at the Livestock Research Institute in Taichung, Taiwan, paves the way for an enhanced working relationship between the NDA and TLRI. The agreement is founded on the principles of mutual cooperation, with the aim of fostering a friendly and productive partnership that advances research and technology in agriculture, the NDA said in a statement.

During discussions surrounding the MOU, a range of vital topics were discussed. Conversations revolved around crucial aspects such as climate change adaptation and mitigation, innovative feeding practices, the integration of cutting-edge technology in dairy farming, advancements in robotics, the utilization of bioinformatics, and the exploration of genetic enhancements, among other pivotal themes.

“These discussions underscore the commitment of both parties to explore, innovate, and excel in dairy research and development,” NDA said.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, including the facilitation of joint research initiatives, the exchange of scientists and researchers, engagement with dairy growers and various stakeholders, cross-border study visits and training programs, active participation in scientific seminars and conferences, and the seamless exchange of scientific materials and valuable information.

“We are excited by the possibilities this collaboration offers. At the NDA, we are dedicated to fortifying our international partnerships, particularly in the realm of dairy industry research and development,” said Lagamayo.

“This strategic affiliation opens avenues for cross-border learning, enabling us to share insights and best practices with esteemed global partners. We are honored to include Taiwan Livestock Research Institute among our valued collaborators in Southeast Asia.”

Several other agencies under the DA have demonstrated their commitment to the initiative, including the Philippine Carabao Center, Agricultural Training Institute, Bureau of Animal Industry, and the Philippine Council for Agricultural, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development.