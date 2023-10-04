Navotas judge issues arrest warrant vs six  cops in connection with killing of teenager

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Navotas City has ordered the arrest of the six policemen earlier charged with murder in connection with the killing of 17-year old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar last August.

Subject of the arrest warrants issued by Navotas City Regional Trial Court Branch 286 Presiding Judge Pedro Dabu Jr. are Police Staff Sergeants (PSSg) Gerry Maliban, Nikko Pines Esquilon, and Antonio Bugayong Jr, Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS) Roberto Balais Jr., Police Corporal (PCpl) Edmard Jade Blanco, Patrolman Benedict Mangada.

The RTC recommended no bail against the accused.

“After evaluating the Resolution of the City Prosecutor and the supporting evidence, including the Joint Sworn Statement of PCapt. Mark Joseph Carpio and PCapt. Luisito Dela Cruz, Certificate of Death, Autopsy Report, Firearms Identification Report and the Property Acknowledgement Report, among others, the Court finds probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest against all the above-named accused to place them under the custody of the law in order not to frustrate the ends of justice,” the judge said.

The warrants were issued after the Navotas City Prosecutors Office recommended the indictment of the accused for “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously” killing Baltazar last August 2.

Baltazar and his friend were cleaning their boat in the river near their home in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, Navotas City when policemen fired on them.

The policemen said they were looking for a murder suspect in the barangay and got a tip that the latter allegedly boarded a boat to escape.

It was later discovered that Baltazar was not the target of the police pursuit operation.