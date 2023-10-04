Milan-based ‘recruiter’ speaks up: We don’t recruit

THE Filipina owner of the Milan-based consultancy services company vehemently denied she is engaged in recruitment of OFWs to Italy, and instead accused her former liaison officer based in Manila of doing the “illegal activities” without her knowledge.

Krizelle Respicio, CEO of Alpha Assistenza, said she flew to Manila immediately after learning that the Italian Embassy in the Philippines “made a wholesale rejection” of work visas that they have applied for their clients’ relatives in the Philippines.

As of Monday, 60 OFWs in Milan have sought the assistance of the Philippine Consulate, complaining that they have been duped by Alpha Assistenzia. They said they have paid as much as €3,000 (Php 180,000) so that their relatives in the Philippines can get jobs in Italy.

The consulate had been quietly probing the issue since August, when word of the alleged scam began surfacing, and Consul General Elmer Cato met with Italian authorities in early September. A week before that, he recommended to the Department of Foreign Affairs the hiring of Italian lawyers to help the alleged victims.

‘Just assisting, not recruiting’

Respicio said her company is not recruiting. Their business, she said, is “Patronato” — authorized by the Italian government to provide assistance to anyone who wanted help in filling up forms and complying with other requirements to avail themselves of public services such as social security, pension and even immigration.

This year, the Italian government opened its doors again to migrant workers in limited industries under the “Decreto Flussi” program. Learning that the Philippines is once again in the list eligible to apply for the program, many OFWs asked their help if they can “bring their relatives to Italy,” Respicio explained.

“Meron kaming kasunduan ng mga OFWs dun sa Milan [We have an agreement with OFWs in Milan]. We can only assist you, we don’t recruit. Alam nilang risk ito [They know there’s some risk here],” she told BusinessMirror.

However, it appears that the “assistance” to the OFWs in Milan were extended to the relatives based in the Philippines, through her liaison officer, she claimed.

Respicio pointed to the “temporary liaison officer” in Manila whom she paid to help Filipinos apply for working visas at the Italian Embassy.

Although Alpha Assistenzia has no license or business permit in the Philippines, she clarified that her liaison officer only engaged the services for the work visa application of OFW’s relatives in the Philippines. She said this liaison officer resigned last June.

“Unfortunately, on July 13, 2023, we were surprised that all our clients-visa applicants have serially received their respective formal rejection notice (Decree of Denial) from the Head of Visa Office, Ambasciata d’Italia, Manila,” she said in a statement.

She said she was “shocked” to learn that the reason for visa rejection was that the attached immigration authorization documents “processed by (liaison officer) are false.”

“For the record and contrary to said allegation, we have not attached any ‘SUI Authorization’ to the applications forms because we only indicated and endorsed the Protocol Numbers as provided by (Ministry of Interior) for each application,” she said.

Alpha Assistenza, she claimed, merely attached a formal letter from the Italian Interior Ministry, which stated that “an application for subordinate work permit had been duly filled.”

“It is important to note that in the same letter, the (Ministry of Interior) advised that it would transmit the Subordinate Work Authorization (Nulla Osta) itself to the Italian Embassy in Manila on a government-to-government transmittal system,” she insisted.

Respicio accused her liaison officer of submitting more than 200 visa applications. She said her office only ordered her to process 85 visa applications.

“These circumstance led us to believe that the [liaison officer] may have undertaken transactions which are beyond our authority. We have conducted our investigations and found out that she also have collected monies from the applicants in the guise of additional fees, which we had no knowledge of,” she said.

She said her company is filing a case against the former liaison officer “to seek justice for our applicants and to bring the culprits to answer for their unlawful acts.”