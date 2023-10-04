Meralco levels up partnership with Lenovo to empower more teachers, students in far-flung areas

One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the corporate foundation and social development arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has once again partnered with Lenovo Philippines Inc. for its school electrification program that aims to enhance the learning experience of students in off-grid areas in the country.

OMF and Lenovo Philippines signed a Deed of Donation involving Lenovo laptops for school beneficiaries in Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Palawan, and South Cotabato.

Lenovo Philippines President and General Manager Michael Ngan said the partnership with OMF would help empower schools in the digital age.

“Our company has always been driven to provide smarter technology for all. However, we understand that without power, the potential of technology remains untapped. By providing laptops to electrified schools, we light the way for students and educators to access a world of knowledge.” Mr. Ngan said during the signing event.

In 2022, Lenovo Philippines also teamed up with OMF to provide laptops to Baliguian Elementary School, Polopiña Elementary School, and Canauillan Elementary School in the province of Iloilo, as well as back-to-school kits in the said schools.

“Being able to reach the most distant island schools in the country gives an even deeper meaning to our work in One Meralco Foundation. We are happy that even our partners like Lenovo, join us in these areas and contribute to the meaningful change that help improve communities,” OMF President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.

OMF’s school electrification program aims to provide solar power to remote, off-grid public schools across the country to enable multimedia learning for students residing in the most underserved communities. Since 2012, OMF and its partners have successfully energized 290 off-grid public schools in remote communities in the country, directly benefitting 89,235 students and 2,903 teachers.

To enable the productivity of our teachers and students, and their immediate communities by providing energy access to many underserved communities in the country is a great part of Meralco’s advocacy, according to Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho.

“Through our electrification initiatives, Meralco and OMF hope to continue changing more lives for the better and contributing to sustainable and inclusive development of communities beyond our franchise area,” Aperocho concluded.