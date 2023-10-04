Marcial seals ticket to Paris

HANGZHOU—Eumir Felix Marcial was a beast atop the ring and knocked out Syria’s Ahmad Ghousoon one minute and 11 seconds into the second round on Wednesday afternoon at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

From beast mode, Marcial transformed into a man so emotional that he shed tears in front of media in the post-fight interview.

“I thank the Lord so much for this, it’s His will that I got this far,” said Marcial, in tears, whose convincing semifinal victory meant he’s not only fighting for the men’s lightweight gold medal here, but he’ll surely be seeing action in his second consecutive Olympics in Paris next year.

Fighting in the Olympics and winning gold has been Marcial’s childhood cream that was embedded in his mind by his father and first coach Eulalio since the first time he took the sport as a kid in his native Zamboanga City.

Now on his second trip to the Olympics to improve on the bronze medal he brought home from Tokyo two years ago, Marcial’s a beast with a lot of focus and dedication.

“I sort of lost hope when I was preparing for my professional fight because my division [middleweight] is no longer in the Olympics,” he said. “I told myself ‘maybe, the Olympic gold medal is not for me and that I have to focus on my pro career.”

That won’t happen as a vicious left hook on Ghousoon’s face assured him of that ticket to Paris—the punch was so lethal the Syrian looked as if he didn’t know where he was, forcing Argentinian referee Manuel Malerino to rule the knockout.

The KO win looked like it didn’t immediately sink in on Marcial. But in a dash, he rushed to his corner and cried on the shoulders of coaches Ronald Chavez and Don Abnett.

Earlier in the second round at the 2:14 mark, Marcial delivered a solid left to his opponent’s stomach for a standing eight-count. It took a referee’s timeout for the Syrian to recover from that blow.

Marcial hasn’t won the gold medal yet here—he’ll be up against a tough foe though from the host country, China’s, Tanglahitan Tuohetaerbieket who he face’s immediately at 6:45 p.m. Thursday—but he’s already thanked a handful.

“I am very thankful to [Tagaytay] City Mayor Abraham Tolentino [Philippine Olympic Committee] who trusts me so much that I will be in the Olympics again,” he said, adding “and to Senator Manny Pacquiao, MP Promptions, Sean Gibbons, who supported my training all these times.”

On his list were pro boxers Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan, who’s been with him in the US.

Then he cried again.

“And of course to Princess, my wife, who always tells me that I can do it, I can be in the Olympics again,” he said. “I hope she’s here [Hangzhou], but it’s alright, I know she’ll always be behind me.”

Tolentino, who has lost his voice cheering Filipino athletes since Day 1 of the Games, stressed his confidence on Marcial.

“That’s Eumir, he’s very focused and dedicated and he has trained well not only for the Asian Games but also for his Olympic qualification,” Tolentino said. “Now we have a bright chance for another gold medal here and in Paris.”

Marcial is the fourth Filipino who qualified early for the Paris Olympics after world No. 2 and Asian Games gold medalist pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.

“Eumir made us all very happy and very proud with this victory—but his job’s not over here, he still have to fight for that gold against a Chinese and I am confident he’ll be raising our colors in the end.”

Ricky Vargas, chairman of the Alliance of Boxing Association in the Philippines, flew back here to show support for Marcial.

“Get the gold here first…then let’s go to Paris,” Vargas told Marcial after congratulating his boxer with a tight embrace at the Mixed Zone. Vargas was with Cignal/One Sports top executives Jane Basas and Siena Olaso in congratulating Marcial.

