LTFRB approves ₧1 provisional jeepney fare hike effective Oct. 8

STARTING October 8, commuters will have to shell out an additional P1 for their jeepney rides, as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday approved a provisional hike for fares nationwide.

Citing the fuel price monitoring report issued by the Department of Energy (DOE), the LTFRB said it found the motion for provisional fare increase to be “meritorious.”

“The board hereby resolves to grant the prayer for one-peso provisional fare increase. Further, the Board En Banc, pursuant to its power, hereby motu proprio applies this provisional fare increase to all public utility jeepney services nationwide, whether modern or traditional,” a board resolution read.

This means that traditional jeepneys can start charging P13 for the first four kilometers of the ride, while modern jeepneys will increase their fares to P15.

“We only approved a one-peso provisional fare increase for the first four kilometers but there is no additional fare for succeeding kilometers. This is applicable for both modern and traditional public utility jeepneys nationwide starting October 8,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said, partly in Filipino.

The board did not provide a per-kilometer increase in the jeepney rates.

The provisional increase was granted pending the resolution of the main petition for fare increase, which was filed by Pasang Masda, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization, and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines.

Together, they are seeking a P5 increase in jeepney minimum fares, citing the rising fuel costs. The minimum fare refers to the first four kilometers of the ride.

They are also seeking an increase of P2.80 for every succeeding kilometer.

The LTFRB has set for November 7 the next hearing for the petition.

Oil prices continued to increase over the past few weeks.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), oil companies implemented an increase of P0.20/liter for gasoline, P0.40/liter for diesel, and P0.50/liter for kerosene on September 26.

These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P17.30/liter for gasoline, P13.40/liter diesel, and P9.44/liter for kerosene.

The government is also currently providing fuel subsidies for public utility vehicles—jeepneys, UV Express, buses, tricycles, and deliveries—to reduce the impact of the prices of fuel.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 2023-038, target beneficiaries of the subsidy are Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs), Filcabs, UV Express (UVE), Minibuses, Public Utility Buses (PUBs), Shuttle Services, Taxis, Tourist Transport Services, School Transport Services, Transportation Network Vehicle Services, Delivery Services, and Tricycles.

Operators of modern PUJs and UVEs who are qualified under the program will receive P10,000 as subsidy, while operators of other PUVs, whether modern or not, will each receive a P6,500 subsidy.

Around 1.36 million operators will receive the subsidy. Of this number, 280,000 PUV units will benefit from the program, 930,000 for tricycles, and 150,000 for delivery service.

Guadiz reminded operators and drivers to continue to extend the mandated discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and students.