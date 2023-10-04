Hann Foundation: Pioneering a paradigm shift in CSR

In the dynamic landscape of modern business, the term “Corporate Social Responsibility” or CSR often finds itself diluted and misappropriated. Ronnel Golimlim, a seasoned professional social worker with nearly three decades of experience, recognizes this all too well.

As the head behind Hann Foundation Inc. (HFI), the social development arm of Hann Philippines, a leading integrated resort operator, Golimlim has meticulously shaped a CSR framework that embodies the company’s profound commitment to making a lasting and meaningful impact on society.

Golimlim’s journey began as the very first employee of Widus Foundation, the precursor to the present-day HFI, established in 2017. Today, he guides the organization with an unwavering commitment to its mission. He tirelessly collaborates with multifaceted groups to identify pressing societal needs and curate inclusive, impact-driven, and sustainable programs aimed at addressing them.

Notably, Golimlim is a distinguished member of prestigious councils, including the Regional Development Council of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Region III, Area Based Standards Network (ABSNET) Region III, and the Regional Council for Disability Affairs (RCDA). Simultaneously, he holds the distinguished position of President at Clark CSR Association Inc.

Golimlim wears his pride in HFI’s transformative role in the CSR arena as a badge of honor. This transformation closely mirrors the spirit of the integrated resort operator, redefining the hospitality and leisure industry under the banner of “Play Bold, Live Bold,” a slogan that embodies their bold vision.

He explains, “From the outset, Mr. Han has envisioned to have a profound and enduring positive impact in the communities where we are present.” What began as Widus Hotel and Casino in 2006, founded by South Korean visionary Dae Sik Han, has blossomed into the Hann Resorts brand—a symbol of distinctive, world-class leisure and gaming establishments, predominantly concentrated in the burgeoning Clark region of Pampanga and Tarlac.

As of 2022, Hann Foundation has orchestrated over 30 impactful projects throughout Central Luzon. A significant portion of the foundation’s funding is derived directly from Hann’s integrated resort operations, serving as a vital enabler for their far-reaching initiatives. Consequently, Golimlim is tasked with the delightful yet formidable responsibility of judiciously investing these resources in meaningful social development endeavors.

A guiding tenet in Golimlim’s playbook is ensuring that HFI’s programs seamlessly align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He elaborates, “In this era, businesses must prioritize the ‘triple bottom line’—people, planet, and profit.”

HFI has identified four pivotal pillars for its CSR endeavors—Health, Environment, Education, and Cultural Heritage. Many of the foundation’s projects traverse these domains, creating a rich tapestry of impact.

Under the banner of the Health pillar known as Kalusugan, HFI rehabilitates and donates rural health units to help bolster local healthcare facilities with equipment, supplies, and ambulances. The charity arm also has vital aid programs for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and they also assist in delivering disaster relief through its flagship BayaniHann program during natural calamities like typhoons.

The Environmental pillar of Kalikasan is exemplified by their commitment to tree-growing initiatives, which seamlessly aligns with Hann Philippines’ dedication to sustainable development.

In the area of Education, named Eskwelahan, HFI’s Back2School program offers unwavering support to local youth, providing school supplies and financial assistance. Their commitment to education extends further with the donation of mobile libraries fashioned from repurposed container vans.

HFI’s CSR repertoire extends beyond singular efforts, involving multi-sectoral partnerships that institutionalize support for community members. In Tarlac City, they recently supported the creation of the Tarlac Center for Learning and Skills Success, a hands-on laboratory where local scholars gain practical knowledge in carpentry, masonry, and heavy equipment operation.

HFI’s cultural heritage initiatives known as Santungan is another facet dear to the organization. In Brgy. Nabuclod, Floridablanca, Pampanga, the foundation established a Child Development Center catering especially to Aeta children. HFI also champions a grassroots football program for Aeta youth, nurturing their sports potential and creating pathways to higher education opportunities.

In Angeles City, the transformation of the Abacan Loop Bridge Artist Hub from an urban eyesore into a vibrant community center for arts and culture stands as a testament to HFI’s Cultural Heritage initiatives. Additionally, they’ve contributed to the establishment of the Center for Kapampangan Cultural Heritage within the Angeles City Library, enhancing its Information and Technology Center with state-of-the-art computer equipment.

A similar vision of a “circular economy” and workforce development is emerging for the Aeta community in Hann Reserve, where they will be equipped with skills like organic farming, enabling them to supply produce to hotel and F&B establishments. This initiative also encompasses cultural presentations and the creation of “glamping” sites, reinforcing the foundation’s holistic approach.

These shared value projects epitomize HFI’s unwavering commitment to crafting a legacy of positive impact within the communities it serves. In Golimlim’s closing words, “As an enduring presence within our communities of operation, we are committed to leaving only a legacy of positive impact in their lives.” Hann Foundation, indeed, stands as a beacon of hope and transformation in the realm of Corporate Social Responsibility.