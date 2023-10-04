Despite better supply, price dips, EO 39 stays

DESPITE sufficient local supply and declining international export price of rice, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has decided to retain—for now—Executive Order (EO) No. 39, which imposed a price cap for the food staple.

The chief executive made the decision even after the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) had reported to him “favorable conditions” which will justify lifting of the price cap.

Officials from both agencies reported that local rice production this month is expected to reach 1.9 million metric tons (MMT), which will bring the country’s total rice supply to 4.22 MMT.

“That will jump our days to the last of our supply of rice to 74 days…because we are expecting a bumper harvest in October and November. The public can expect a stable supply of our main staple,” DA-Bureau of Plant Industry Director Gerald Glenn F. Panganiban said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Last month, the total rice supply reached 3.28 MMT, sufficient only for 52 days.

Additional interventions

Panganiban said they also monitored a lower local market price as well as an easing in the export price for rice in the international market.

“That is why we met with DTI as well as the sector council so we can recommend [the possible lifting of the EO]. The President will be the one deciding on it,” the BPI official said.

Neda also backed the lifting, but it proposed other measures to cushion the impact of “uncapped” rice prices for rice traders, farmers and consumers.

Among its proposed measures are logistics support for rice traders, financial aid for Filipino farmers, and unconditional rice price subsidies for the poor.

Other indicators

Asked why Marcos has yet to lift EO 39 event after their data

presentation, Panganiban said they will still be doing additional staff work to further verify the data they presented to the President.

Panganiban said the President may also be considering “other indicators” before he acts on their proposal for the lifting.

EO 39 imposed a P41 per kilogram (kg) price cap for regular milled rice (RMR) and P45 per kg for well-milled rice (WMR) nationwide.

Marcos issued EO 39 in response to the unusual surge in the price of rice last month despite the country’s sufficient supply of the food staple. He attributed it to the price manipulation by hoarders and smugglers.

Stable price

BPI reported that compliance rates of retailers on the price cap range from 80 to 90 percent, which helped stabilize the price for RMR and WMR nationwide.

The remaining 10 to 20 percent of the retailers were unable to comply with EO 39 since they were not selling RMR and WMR, according to Panganiban.

But even without the price cap, Panganiban said they are confident existing “market forces” due to sufficient supply will help regulate the price of rice.

He said DA and DTI are also currently working on a mechanism to prevent overpricing and hoarding of rice.

“We are just finalizing and, of course, the enforcement [against smuggling and hoarding] will also be intensified,” Panganiban said.

