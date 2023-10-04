Bring them to the fold: DENR bares steps for full ‘formalization’ of small-scale mining

A slew of initiatives are now being undertaken by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to “formalize” small-scale mining operations.

The move is in recognition of small-scale mining’s role and contribution to the industry and the economy.

The formalization of small-scale mining came amid DENR’s review of pertinent laws that cover small-scale mining, with the objective of modernizing industry standards and increasing protection for small-scale miners, the DENR said in a news statement on Tuesday.

To recall, the formalization of small-scale miners in the Philippines was aired by Gil Indino, chairperson of the National Coalition of Small-Scale Miners in the Philippines, during the group’s third general assembly held from July 28 to 30 last year at the Villa Silvina Hotel and Restaurant in Baguio City.

Hosted by the Benguet Federation of Small-Scale Miners, the theme of the assembly is “Pag-usad ng Responsableng Maliitang Pagmimina sa New Normal.”

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), then under former Director Wilfredo Moncano, expressed support behind the formalization of small-scale miners, with the hope of increasing the country’s production of the yellow metal and the gold buys of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David emphasized that these initiatives underscore the agency’s dedication to responsible, inclusive, and globally competitive mining practices, while ensuring the welfare and protection of small-scale miners. He stressed the importance of a progressive, step-by-step approach to formalization, with the ultimate goal of integrating small-scale miners into the broader mining sector.

“The small-scale miners are there. We have to bring them into the fold of the mining sector. The core of DENR’s strategy lies in individually registering these small-scale miners, serving as the basis for a more organized structure,” said David.

“We’re looking to register small-scale miners, individually, at first, followed by the establishment of a loose organization as the foundation for a more formal association. Sort of like a co-operative towards a Minahang Bayan registration.”

Legal recognition of small miners, according to David, will help ensure they get adequate support to operate within established standards and safety protocols.

“A properly regulated small-scale mining industry will benefit the community in terms of job creation and livelihood, and the country in terms of mining assets and taxes. More importantly, it will address the violation of environmental laws and mining regulations, and minimize environmental risks, and promote mine safety,” David said.

He added that the department’s newly created Geospatial Database Office which David himself leads employs satellite imagery and Geographic Information System or GIS which can potentially monitor mining operations in the country and identify those that are illegally operating.

The DENR is looking at Republic Act 7076, also known as the People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991, to provide social assistance, labor protection, and government-backed assistance programs for the benefit of small-scale miners.

The DENR is also a staunch advocate of support for small miners, through a “big brother, small brother” approach, which encourages larger companies to help capacitate them to contribute to social and environmental protection efforts, protect small miners, and enhance the resilience of the mining community.

On top of capacity building for small-scale mining ventures, the DENR is committed to modernizing standards for the mining industry by harnessing capabilities of cutting-edge technologies, such as remote sensing and artificial intelligence to enhance industry regulation and law enforcement.

In a meeting with DENR officials last year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued directives to legalize small-scale mining operations. Many of these operations currently operate outside the legal framework, leaving miners without adequate protection.