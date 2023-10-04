BFAR: Realigned CIF will boost fishing sites’ tracking

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said the reallocated confidential funds that it would receive will boost its efforts in monitoring not just the West Philippine Sea (WPS), but also other fishing grounds nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday, BFAR, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, said the proposed additional budget expected from the realignment of confidential funds by lawmakers is a welcome development.

“This initiative would empower our agency to strengthen and enhance our existing monitoring, control, and surveillance activities in the WPS and other fishing grounds to ensure the sustainable use of our marine resources and safeguard the livelihoods of our fisherfolk,” BFAR National Director Demosthenes R. Estoco was quoted as saying in a press statement on Tuesday.

BFAR explained that the additional budget would go to beefing up its current assets and resources in combating illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing in Philippine waters.

“The Agency employs floating assets to monitor unlawful fishing activities and conducts resupply missions in collaboration with government agencies, particularly the Philippine Coast Guard,” it said.

“These missions provide essentials such as engine oil, drinking water, and ready-to-eat snacks to Filipino fisherfolk engaged in fishing activities in the WPS,” it added.

The additional budget, the BFAR said, would complement its existing livelihood project for local fishermen who are catching fish in WPS.

For one, it disclosed that it started this year the P80-million Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields and Economic Gains from WPS (LAYAG-WPS) that seeks to provide fishermen with necessary gears and training to improve their catch in the WPS.

“The program seeks to provide local fisherfolk with essential tools, knowledge, fishing gears and paraphernalia, and post-harvest training to help them fish more effectively in the WPS and reduce their post-harvest losses,” it said.

BFAR said it delivered almost P5 million worth of livelihood inputs and capacity-building programs to residents of Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan, under the LAYAG-WPS project. The assistance included Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) boats, fish aggregating devices, and rain catchers, among others, according to BFAR.

“The DA-BFAR respects the wisdom of our lawmakers in determining the need for budget augmentation,” Escoto said. “Nevertheless, the DA-BFAR remains committed to combating IUU fishing and empowering Filipino fisherfolk with our existing assets and resources. We want to ensure they can fish peacefully, productively, and sustainably in our waters, especially in the WPS, which rightfully belongs to Filipinos,” he added.

Last week, the House of Representatives leadership decided to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) to agencies tasked to protect the country’s sovereignty in the WPS, which included BFAR. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/28/lawmakers-commit-to-reallocate-cif-to-agencies-protecting-wps/)