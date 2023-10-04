Ateneo bounces back, beats La Salle

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY staved off fierce rival De La Salle University in come-from-behind fashion, 77-72, to register its first win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Tied at 64, Mason Amos drained back-to-back treys from the left wing to give the defending champion Blue Eagles a 70-64 lead with 2:09 left in the game.



Kevin Quiambao got one triple back for the Green Archers, but Kai Ballungay and Jared Brown made a slam dunk and a deuce, respectively, for a seven-point advantage with 1:06 to go, 74-67.



“It was a great rivalry game between two proud universities and obviously we’re delighted we won that. Most importantly, I think we found some fight that was lacking last game,” Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said.



Mark Nonoy pulled La Salle back within four after his three-pointer with 25.5 seconds remaining before sending Jason Credo to the line.



Credo missed both of his free throws, but Josh Lazaro came up with the huge offensive board before making both his free throws, 76-70, with 10.2 ticks left.



Chris Koon top-scored for Ateneo with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Ballungay came up huge with 18 points and 16 rebounds after going field goal-less in their previous game.



Amos scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth frame, while Nigerian big man Joseph Obasa also contributed 11 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks for the victors.



“We just found the fight in the game. Fighting until the end that’s what we showed today,” said 6-foot-7 rookie Amos, whose team will look for back-to-back wins on Saturday’s quadruple-header at the SMART Araneta Coliseum against Adamson University.



The Blue Eagles, who lost to National University over the weekend, evened their record to 1-1, forging an early four-way logjam with the Green Archers, University of the East, and Adamson.



Ateneo will look to build a winning streak on Saturday’s quadruple-header at the SMART Araneta Coliseum when it faces the Soaring Falcons.



Quiambao had 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks for the Green Archers.



Evan Nelle added 15 points but had a rough shooting night from the field, going just 4-of-16. Earl Abadam also got 11 points.



La Salle will shoot for its second win when it meets struggling University of Santo Tomas.