ASF-hit hog raisers in Batac City get aid

Laoag City—After declaring the province of Ilocos Norte free from African swine fever (ASF), the Batac City government through its Veterinary Office on Wednesday distributed one piglet and starter package each to 308 hog raisers.

“The starter package consists of dewormer, antibiotic, vitamins and starter feeds,” City Veterinary Office chief Dr. Ramonito Baltazar said in an interview.

He said the selected beneficiaries were previously hit by ASF.

To avail of the recovery aid from the city government, Baltazar said the beneficiaries underwent a seminar to educate them about successfully raising piglets.

“In case the piglet shows symptoms of sickness, we encourage our hog raisers to report it immediately to the City Veterinary Office at the City Hall,” he added.

The city’s distribution of piglets and start-up packages is to boost the hog industry in the province.

Swine raisers in the province are gradually recovering from ASF infection through various government support.

Last September, the Department of Agriculture turned over PHP20 million to a farmer’s multi-purpose cooperative in Sarrat town to help speed up the repopulation program for ASF-affected livestock farmers.

Aside from the DA hog repopulation program, provincial veterinarian Loida Valenzuela on Wednesday reminded hog raisers to strictly practice biosecurity measures to prevent ASF.

The Provincial Veterinary Office said based on surveillance operations, people brought in the virus after visiting farms in other areas.