Amid headwinds, IMF raises PHL growth forecast

HIGHER public sector spending and better external trade would improve the country’s economic growth next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement distributed during the briefing on the 2023 Article IV Mission to the Philippines on Tuesday, the IMF raised its growth forecast for the country to 6 percent from 5.5 percent estimated in July 2023.

For 2023, IMF cut its growth projection to 5.3 percent for this year from the 6.2 percent estimate in July 2023 based on the weaker-than-expected second-quarter growth forecast.

The IMF move is in contrast to the lower projection made by the World Bank on Tuesday. In its latest East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) Economic Update for October, the Bank said the Philippine economy is expected to grow by 5.8 percent next year, down from the initial estimate of 5.9 percent in April.

Meanwhile, IMF team lead Jayanath Peiris listed “the main downside risks to the outlook” including “persistently high global and domestic inflation that could necessitate a further tightening of monetary policy, an abrupt global slowdown putting downward pressure on goods and services exports, an intensification in geopolitical tensions, and depreciation pressures stemming from capital outflows under volatile market conditions.”

Peiris added: “On the other hand, a more resilient US economy and a rebound in domestic demand supported by an easing of financial conditions provide upside risks.”

Peiris said that even if China, one of the country’s major trade partners, is expected to slow in 2024 and will impact the growth in the region, the Philippines is not expected to see a deterioration in its growth momentum next year.

For one, he noted, the Philippine economy is a service-oriented one, and the problem of China’s economy is a goods-related one. Peiris also said a bigger trade partner for the Philippines is the United States, which could have a significant impact on the country more than China.

The IMF team lead also said since the Philippine economy is a service-oriented one, it will benefit from the growth being experienced by the services sector worldwide. This will help boost the country’s external trade performance.

However, inflation is expected to remain high and may only reach the 2 to 4 percent target in the first quarter of 2024. This, Peiris said, would mean that monetary policy will have a tightening bias.

“Decisive monetary tightening and moderate minimum wage hikes helped mitigate inflationary pressures, with headline inflation now expected to return to the BSP’s target band by the first quarter of 2024,” Peiris said.

“However, core inflation remains elevated and inflation risks are tilted to the upside, including higher commodity prices that could lead to second-round effect,” he added.

The GDP growth estimate for this year was maintained at 5.6 percent. The consumption slowdown in China, one of the country’s biggest trade partners, is expected to negatively affect the economy next year. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/03/wb-cuts-24-growth-forecast-on-phl/)