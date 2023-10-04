Adamson survives UST in OT behind Sabandal’s heroics

JOEM SABANDAL played the hero role as Adamson University survived University of Santo Tomas (UST) in overtime, 79-76, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Scoreless for the first 39 minutes and 54 seconds of the game, Sabandal made a turnaround jumper with 5.2 seconds left in the fourth frame for a momentary 68-66 lead before Nic Cabañero’s lay-up sent the game into overtime.

Sabandal scored seven points and unleashed a 9-2 hot start in the extra period to provide Adamson a 77-70 advantage with 1:10 remaining.

“It’s good thing that we helped each other in the fourth quarter and overtime. We showed a great character in crunch time too,” Sabandal said.

But Cabañero made two triples to pull the Growling Tigers within one with 29.8 seconds left, 76-77.

Adamson’s Matthew Montebon was fouled with 29 seconds left and split his charities for a 78-76 lead, giving UST an opportunity to try to tie or steal the lead.

But Christian Manaytay missed his shot on the other end that forced the Growling Tigers to foul Cedrick Manzano with 2.7 ticks to go.

Manzano then split his free throws, giving UST another chance but Migs Pangilinan’s bail-out three did not go in.

“It was all of them. Before overtime, I just told them that if we weren’t able to get that in the first 40 minutes, we have another chance,” Adamson Head Coach Nash Racela said. “It’s a very hard-earned win.”

The Soaring Falcons gained their first win to improve to 1-1 while the Growling Tigers suffered their 15th straight loss to drop to 0-2 this season.

Manzano had a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds, while Matt Erolon added 11 points in 13 minutes and six seconds of floor time.

Sabandal ended with nine points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Adamson looks to build on this victory when it clashes with Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday’s quadruple-header at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Pangilinan led the Growling Tigers with 18 points built on four triples while Cabañero had 17 points. Big men Angelo Crisostomo and Echo Laure also chipped in 10 and eight points, respectively.

Big man Adama Faye didn’t suit up due to back problem.

UST will look for win No. 1 against De La Salle University also on Saturday.

National University (NU), meanwhile, fended off Far Eastern University, 71-65, for back-to-back wins.

The Bulldogs, who also defeated Ateneo de Manila University in the opening day, 77-64, had a share of lead with early league-leader University of the Philippines at 2-0, while the Tamaraws stayed winless in two games.

Although NU did enough to come away with the win, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa was unhappy with the way his team performed.

“We’re lucky enough to get this W because we played a really bad game. FEU is a dangerous team and that’s what I’m telling the players,” Napa, the third-year head coach, said.

FEU tried to fight back all fourth quarter long but NU always provided the necessary answers to stay afloat.

With the Bulldogs ahead by just 67-62, Kean Baclaan drained a turnaround jumper at the 1:56 mark before their defense held the Tamaraws scoreless until the final six seconds.

Baclaan tallied an all-around line of 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Mike Malonzo had 10 points while Steve Nash Enriquez added nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Cameroonian big man Omar John produced nine points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, while Jake Figueroa grabbed 12 rebounds plus eight points.

Up next for NU will be the Fighting Maroons on Saturday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Cholo Anonuevo paced the Tamaraws with 16 points and eight rebounds but shot a poor 4-of-9 clip from the free throw line.

FEU will try to capture its first win when it meets University of the East.

Earlier, UP used a strong start to carve out an 84-69 victory over UE to remain undefeated in two games.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf posted huge numbers anew for the Fighting Maroons with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field to go with 16 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

CJ Cansino netted 17 points, LeBron Lopez had nine, while Aldous Torculas and Harold Alarcon made eight points apiece.

The Fighting Maroons aim for three in a row on Saturday when they meet NU.

Red Warrior big man Precious Momowei struggled offensively, going 3-of-13 from the field and committing seven turnovers. He still ended with 12 points and 22 rebounds.

UE, which beat University of Santo Tomas in the opener, slid to 1-1.