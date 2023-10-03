Cojuangco loses bid to world champ 

HANGZHOU, China—Amaya Cojuangco missed out on a medal in women’s archery compound in the 19th Asian Games after dropping her quarterfinal meeting with teenage world champion Aditi Gopichand Swami of India.

The 17-year-old Swami defeated Cojuangco, 149-143, on Tuesday at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Field, foiling the Filipino archer’s bid to advance to the semifinal accompanied by a sure bronze medal.

Swami, who ruled this year’s World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany, saw her arrow sail off the target only once before zeroing in on a near-perfect game in the 15-arrow, 50-meter event.

Cojuangco just couldn’t keep up with Swami’s precise hits, missing a couple of costly attempts in the first and third frames.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games champion seemed headed for a podium finish after a brief run in the preliminaries. Cojuangco, 37, began her campaign with aplomb, defeating Hong Kong’s Cheng Hung Ting in her opening match.

She then subdued Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Hsuan Chen in a fierce shoot off in the round of 16 to arrange the face-off with Swami in the quarterfinal.