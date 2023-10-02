Yulo qualifies Paris Olympics

CARLOS “CALOY” YULO has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics bases on a recent report from the International Gymnastics Federation (FİĞ) technical committee.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion bared the good news from the FIG on Monday amid Yulo’s sub-par performance in the ongoing world championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Yulo’s partipation in Antwerp, according to Carrion-Norton, secured Yulo his Olympic spot.

Carrion explained that Yulo’s remarkable ratings in the World Cup competitions in Stuttgart, Doha and Baku gave him a solid foundation to reach the Antwerp world championships, a qualifier for Paris.

She said Yulo made the Olympic grade under the FIG rule that says “the highest-ranked eligible athlete on each apparatus, based first on the apparatus finals results, and then if needed, on the apparatus qualification results, will obtain one quota place by name.”

Yulo will join early qualifiers Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat and Kazakhstan’s Karimi Milad in Paris, as well as American Frederick Richard, Canadian Felix Dolci and Japanese Daiki Hashimoto in the Olympics.