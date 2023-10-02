Umali is Lyceum’s new kid on the block

Lyceum of the Philippines University has been on a roll to start the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 men’s basketball tournament, beating heavy contenders in no less than defending champion Letran and last season’s runner-up St. Benilde as well as a talented Perpetual side.

In those three games, Shawn Umali has been a revelation for the Pirates.

The 6-foot-3 bruiser has put together averages of 12 points, 5.67 rebounds, and two assists as the Pirates sailed to top of the standings with an immaculate 3-0 win-loss record.

Umali, a former Letran high school standout, had his best game this week against the four-peat-seeking Knights, churning out 15 points, three rebounds and one assist as Lyceum escaped with a 70-69 victory.

These feats earned Umali this year’s first Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week citation for Season 99.

Umali prevailed over EAC’s JP Maguliano, Agem Miranda of JRU, San Beda’s Jacob Cortez, and Clint Escamis of Mapua for the weekly award presented by the San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsor Discovery Suites.

For Umali, it’s just about getting ready whenever his number is called up in the big moments by head coach Gilbert Malabanan.

“I am just doing my best for the team,” Umali said.