Romero joins Foxies 

LOUIE ROMERO is ready to embark on the next chapter of her young career.



The 23-year-old playmaker has signed with Farm Fresh, as announced by the Foxies on Monday evening.



The former PVL Collegiate Conference Finals MVP will make her Farm Fresh debut in the third conference of the Premier Volleyball League, scheduled to begin later this month.



“Rome wasn’t built overnight, but with the addition of a setter like Louie Romero on our side of the court, we can look forward to fast-tracking the team’s development, especially on offense,” read the team’s announcement on X.



Romero last played competitive volleyball back in May when she led Adamson University to a bronze finish in UAAP Season 85, the school’s first in women’s volleyball since 2014. However, the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge Best Setter decided to forgo the rest of her collegiate eligibility after the season.



“I am free after UAAP, but my training and strengthening continues. I take care of my body very well that’s why I’m ready,” shared Romero.



With her return, she will be reuniting with former Lady Falcons Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, and Cae Lazo, who all made their PVL debut in this year’s Invitational Conference.



The Kings Montessori alum will also be teaming up with fellow former UAAP players Joan Narit, Alyssa Bertolano, and Pia Ildefonso, as well as College of Saint Benilde standouts Gayle Pascual, Cloanna Mondoñedo, and Zam Nolasco, among others.



“I miss playing, and here I am now so excited. I watched each of their game [Farm Fresh] last conference, and now ai know how I can help them and what I can provide,” she said.



The young Foxies ended their PVL debut at the bottom of the rankings, but with the new conference comes new hope as they return to the court with more experience, confidence, and grit to secure their elusive first win and more.



“I want to help the team,” she concluded.