PAF, Army see ‘seamless integration’ in the future

The recently concluded interoperability exercise (IOX) between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the Philippine Army (PA) highlights the two services’ commitment to “seamless integration and synchronized operations.”

This was stressed by Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon commander Brig. Gen. Rocky J. Binag during the closing ceremony held last Saturday, September 30, held at the 5th Infantry Division headquarters in Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz, Upi, Gamu, Isabela.

“Brig. Gen. Binag encouraged all participants to take a moment to reflect on the profound significance of the PA-PAF IOX 02-23. He emphasized how this exercise not only enriched the Armed Forces with invaluable lessons but also fostered strong camaraderie among its troops, further solidifying their unwavering commitment to a future marked by seamless integration and synchronized operations,” PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said on Sunday.

This year’s PA-PAF IOX started on September 25 and formally ended on the 30th.

“The PA hosted this year’s IOX, which saw a remarkable turnout of 836 participants coming from both the PAF and the PA. These dedicated men and women trained side-by-side, diligently working together from September 25 to 29, 2023. The exercise encompassed a wide spectrum of activities, including command post exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, and field training exercises,” Castillo said.

She added that the PAF expressed confidence that the skills and knowledge acquired during this year’s IOX will significantly enhance the capabilities of both branches to effectively conduct air-to-ground communication and operations.

“This newfound synergy promises to pave the way for more efficient and coordinated joint operations, bolstering the nation’s defense and security efforts,” Castillo said.