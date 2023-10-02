Nico R. Mamon: Weaving magic and excellence at Enchanted Kingdom

When it comes to being part of the magical leadership of Enchanted Kingdom, establishing solid groundwork is of utmost importance. For Nico R. Mamon, the Division Head for Organization Development and Corporate Planning (ODCP) at Enchanted Kingdom (EK), that foundation goes beyond the professional realm; it is deeply personal.

Nico reflects on the profound wisdom he has gleaned from his parents Cynthia Mamon, the Chief Operating Officer, and Mario Mamon, the Chairman and President of EK. Notably, these two individuals constitute the dynamic force behind EK’s success.

Nico explained, “They have always imparted the same values that they hold for the Enchanted Kingdom. So these are the values of love of God, respect, integrity, loyalty, and innovativeness.”

These principles, instilled from an early age, have been instrumental in shaping the way Nico leads and inspires his team.

Sense of family

ONE quality that stands out in EK is the sense of family that permeates the organization. He expressed gratitude for being part of an environment that goes beyond the traditional workplace.

“It’s not just a workplace, it’s a place where everyone treats each other like family,” Nico remarks.

In his role as the head of EK’s ODCP, Nico emphasizes the value of “humility in the workplace.”

He puts this into action by personally connecting with all cast members, understanding their needs, and ensuring that each one has a truly enchanting experience within the organization.

This commitment to humility and genuine connection has not only strengthened the internal bonds at EK but has also contributed to the park’s reputation for exceptional guest experiences.

As Enchanted Kingdom celebrates its 28th-year anniversary this October, Nico highlights that “it’s crucial for us to really stay focused on the mission, vision, and what Enchanted Kingdom is all about.”

He firmly believes that these foundational principles have been key to EK’s past successes and should continue to guide their future endeavors.

Fostering a Culture of Magic and Excellence

Nico’s leadership style is a harmonious blend of leading by example and servant leadership. He places great importance in engaging with employees at all levels, ensuring that their voices are heard and valued.

“We’re able to really build up for the 30th-year anniversary and beyond,” he remarks, highlighting the importance of imparting new values, innovations, and memorable experiences for both guests and cast members.

One of Nico’s strongest belief is the importance of listening as a leadership quality.

“The intention of listening is to really understand where you are as an organization, assessing each division and department on what we can do better and focusing on quality and continuous improvement,” Nico explains.

With a unique history that includes employees who have dedicated themselves to the park since its opening 28 years ago, EK’s lasting culture of magic and enchantment is evident.

Nico shared, “Some of them already brought their own kids into the next generation of employees and cast members.” This longstanding commitment is a testament to the park’s enduring appeal and the deep connections it fosters.

EK is committed to continue providing magical experiences for generations to come.

Nico’s Vision for a Magical Future

As Nico leads EK’s 28th-anniversary celebration with the slogan “Be The Magic, Be Enchanted,” he is not only embracing tradition but also looking forward to the future with ambitious plans.

“I think the main focus really is to build up everything for the 30th-year anniversary,” Nico shared. With a legacy spanning three decades, the park aims to make this milestone unforgettable.

This year’s anniversary celebration is set to be more than just festivities; it will be a tribute to the enchanting stories that have captivated visitors of all ages.

“It focuses on how we can impart some of those enchanting stories, not just to the older generation but even to the younger generation,” Nico emphasized.

This renewed focus on storytelling aims to create lasting memories and connections for both new and returning visitors.

In addition to the narrative aspect, Nico envisions the enhancement of the park’s physical appearance.

“There is a need to reinvent and innovate some of the areas where we feel that we need to make some enhancements to really make the experience more magical for the guests,” Nico said.

In fact, he shared that towards the end of the year, EK is currently working its magic in providing a more enhanced retail and dining experience for its guests even during the hours that the theme park is closed.

Nico invites everyone to stay tuned for the exciting developments on the horizon. “We will be announcing the major brands we will be partnering with, hopefully in the coming months,” he teased, keeping the details of these upcoming changes.

Finding Passion and Spreading Magic

Nico sees working in this industry “as a serious business of fun.”

He plays an integral role in the success of EK, strongly recommending that people “find their passion.”

Beyond the conventional paths of education, he believes that discovering one’s passion can lead to a fulfilling career in the entertainment industry.

“Passion for creating magical experiences, their passion to perform, to dance, to sing, to really provide happiness and give smiles to kids and all of the Filipino people,” Nico enthusiastically shares his advice for individuals aspiring to enter the leisure , entertainment and theme park industry.

“Aside from the education that you can learn from books, and even here in Enchanted Kingdom, you’re able to discover what is that magic inside of you that you feel you can deliver to your families, to your friends,” Nico adds.

EK’s Magical Comeback

EK is all set to sweep visitors off their feet with a year-long celebration that promises to be nothing short of enchanting.

Nico, radiates excitement for this milestone. He emphasizes that this celebration is all about the visitors.

“We really want to bring nostalgia to our guests. We want them to create and recreate some of their enchanting stories, no matter if it’s their first date, first field trip, or even first trip with their family,” he stated.

Acknowledging the nostalgia factor, Nico recognizes that Enchanted Kingdom has always been a cherished part of many childhoods. It’s a place where memories are made, and those memories are now set to be revived and renewed.

The central theme of this celebration is “What’s Your Enchanted Story?” – an inviting question for guests to relive their magical memories and create new ones. Nico and the entire EK team are eager to share these magical experiences with new generations, ensuring that the enchantment lives on.

Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition Returns

One of the most anticipated activities is the return of the “Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition,” a perennial favorite among visitors, especially for anniversary celebrations.

Starting in October, EK will host this spectacular competition every Saturday, culminating in the Grand Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition on October 28. This event promises to showcase the creativity and talent of Filipinos in a dazzling display of lights and colors that will leave spectators in awe.

EK has a lineup of events that cater to a wide range of interests. On October 7, EK will participate in World Teacher’s Day, an occasion “to really recognize all of the teachers that really helped us and educated us.”

On October 14, the fireworks competition resumes with its second round, adding another layer of excitement to the festivities.

Following that, on October 21, the Eldar’s E-Kreators event will bring together social media influencers and content creators, allowing them to capture and share the magic of EK with their audiences, spreading the enchantment far and wide.

The grand finale on October 28 will not only see the crowning of the Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition winner but will also feature the “Be Enchanted” concert.

As Nico put it, “Every year, we always bring top Filipino artists to perform for all of our guests to enjoy.” This musical extravaganza promises to be a fitting end to a year filled with magical moments and cherished memories.

Grand Characters Parade

The park will also feature a Grand Characters Parade, introducing various storybook characters like Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine.

Nico adds, “We have several other storybook characters which we will be launching in a Grand Parade.” This parade promises to delight kids and families eager to immerse themselves in the EK’s rich narratives.

In the face of adversity, the Enchanted Kingdom is not just celebrating its anniversary; it’s celebrating the resilience of the institution that continues to bring joy and enchantment to the hearts of Filipinos and visitors from around the world.

EK’s promise for the year ahead is clear: a journey through time that will leave everyone spellbound and enchanted. All photos by John Eiron R. Francisco.

