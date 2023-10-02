Go extends aid to Bongao, Tawi-Tawi fire victims

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, through a relief operation conducted by his staff, provided assistance to 653 fire victims in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, September 26.

The distribution activity was held at Barangay Pag-asa covered court where the fire victims received food packs and drinking water. There were also select recipients of a bicycle, a mobile phone, and a new pair of shoes from the senator.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Housing Authority conducted an on-site assessment where qualified families may receive necessary housing assistance to help them rebuild their homes.

“Yung mga mag-qualify ay maaaring mabigyan ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan,” Go said in a video message.

Go has emphasized that the modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) represents a substantial advancement in strengthening the capabilities of first responders.

Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act was authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. The mandated modernization program includes procurement of new fire equipment, expansion of manpower, and conduct of specialized training for firefighters, among others.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, likewise urged those with health issues to visit Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in the town where they can conveniently avail of medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers.

There are currently 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted over seven million poor and indigent Filipinos. The Malasakit Centers Act was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that underprivileged Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).