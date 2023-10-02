BusinessMirror clinches 5-peat in PSA’s Best Statistical Reporting for Print award

For the fifth consecutive year, a BusinessMirror reporter bagged the Best Statistical Reporting for Print award bestowed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during the 12 National Statistics Month (NSM) Media Awards.

Reporter Cai U. Ordinario was awarded for her report titled “70% of children already working in 11 regions–PSA” published last March. You may view the article here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/07/70-of-children-already-working-in-11-regions-psa/.

This is the third year in a row that Ordinario won in the same category. Prior to her, another reporter Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas won the category for the newspaper two years in a row.

BusinessMirror as a news organization has also been feated the Ambassador for Statistics during the 8th NSM Media Awards and was adjudged Best Media Advocate for Statistics during the 11th NSM Media Awards.

Other winners in the 12th NSM Media Awards were Ted Cordero of GMA News Online for Best Statistical Reporting in Online Media; Shyla Francisco of News5 for Best Statistical Reporting in TV Broadcast Media; and Michael Joe Delizo of ABS-CBN as Best Media Advocate for Statistics.

Running on its 12th season this year, the NSM Media Awards aim to recognize the significant role and contribution of media in promoting and popularizing official statistical information.

This is done through their efforts to feature data/statistics and other products and services from the Philippine Statistical System in print, online platforms, television, and radio news service.