AFFI partners with Taguig LGU for 2023 Cooperative Transforming Lives and Communities (TLC) expo

The Association of Filipino Franchisors (AFFI)is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Taguig Local Government Unit (LGU) for the upcoming 2023 Cooperative Transforming Lives and Communities (TLC) Expo.

This collaboration aims to promote cooperative values, showcase achievements, products, and services, and provide networking opportunities for cooperatives and the community. The TLC Expo will take place from October 1 to 6, 2023, at the Taguig City Lakeshore Hall, located at C6, Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

Through this partnership, the Taguig LGU will provide the venue and support in the setup and booth preparation, demonstrating their commitment to fostering collaboration between the private sector and the local government in promoting cooperative values and supporting the growth of cooperatives in Taguig City.

The TLC Expo aims to create a platform for cooperatives from various sectors to showcase their achievements, products, and services. It will feature exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and networking sessions, allowing participants to exchange ideas and best practices and learn from industry experts.

The expo will also include special events and programs, such as cooperative success stories, panel discussions, and awards ceremonies, recognizing outstanding cooperatives and individuals who have made significant contributions to the cooperative movement.

AFFI invites entrepreneurs, SME’s individuals interested in the cooperative sector to participate in the TLC Expo. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase products and services, expand networks, and learn .

The Association of Filipino Franchisors is excited about the partnership with the Taguig LGU for the 2023 Cooperative Transforming Lives and Communities Expo. Together, they aim to create a successful event that promotes cooperative values, showcases achievements, and provides valuable networking opportunities for cooperatives and the land supporting the growth of franchising in the Philippines.

With a mission to empower Filipino entrepreneurs, the AFF provides training, resources, and networking opportunities to help franchisors and franchisees succeed in the business .