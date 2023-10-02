2024 proposed health budget must be increased to bring medical services closer to communities — Bong Go

In a Committee on Finance hearing on Thursday September 28, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called for an increase in the proposed 2024 budget for Department of Health in order to ensure proper implementation of the recently enacted Regional Specialty Centers Act, as well as the establishment of more Super Health Centers, and continuing operations of Malasakit Centers nationwide — all aimed at bringing medical services closer to Filipinos in need.

Go highlighted the importance of Republic Act No. 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. He principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the measure, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. on August 24.

“Masaya po ako na priority din ito ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos,” he said, noting that the act garnered a unanimous 24-0 vote in the Senate.

“Lahat ay sumuporta dito dahil na-explain natin ng mabuti na makakatulong talaga ito sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap,” he elaborated.

This legislation aims to decentralize specialized medical services, making them accessible across all regions.

“Nabanggit ko parati na tulad yung mga taga-Zamboanga ay pwede na po sila… may paglalagyan na doon ng Heart Center,” he said, emphasizing the hardship people from remote areas face when seeking specialized healthcare in Manila.

“Alam naman natin napakahirap pong pumunta dito sa Maynila. Wala silang pamasahe — ‘yung mga pasyente,” he continued.

On the budgetary front, Go stressed the need for adequate funding to establish the specialty centers under the law. He pointed out that while a more substantial fund is expected for 2025, thanks to other sources such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) support, budget for next year must be made sufficient to ensure proper initial implementation of the law.

On the other hand, Go continues to advocate for more Super Health Centers which are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) through its Konsulta program.

”Ito pong Super Health Centers makaka-complement po ito sa programa ng PhilHealth, sa Konsulta package ninyo,” he said.

Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine.

The senator also addressed the need for a comprehensive assessment to ensure there are no personnel shortages and the Super Health Centers operate effectively.

“Tama yung sinabi ni Senator Loren (Legarda) kanina, importante po ay ma-assess nang mabuti para masiguro na hindi magiging… magkakaroon ng kakulangan sa personnel, baka hindi po kayanin ng LGUs,” he cautioned.

Finally, Go also emphasized the vital role of Malasakit Centers in providing medical financial aid to indigent patients all over the country.

“Marami sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan ang umaasa po sa tulong ng gobyerno kapag sila ay na-oospital,” he said, urging for the centers’ continued efficient operation to benefit the nation’s impoverished citizens.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, PhilHealth, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The most recent center was inaugurated at Bislig District Hospital in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, an event Go attended on September 15.

The DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided assistance to more than seven million Filipinos so far.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





